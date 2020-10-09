7:15am, 09 October 2020

Exeter and Bath have named their teams for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final at Sandy Park. For the Chiefs, Olly Woodburn comes in on the wing for Jack Nowell, who misses out with a foot injury. Ollie Devoto, another former Bath player, replaces Ian Whitten in the centre and up front, South African Jacques Vermeulen returns to the fold in place of Sam Skinner, who drops to the bench.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge and we’re going to have put in a season’s best performance,” said Exeter boss Rob Baxter. “We’re at the semi-final stage of the competition, the top four sides in the division, so you should be preparing for a huge test.

“Bath will be tough opponents. Although we beat them here earlier in the season, that will count for nothing this weekend. They are one of the form sides since lockdown and when you watch them play, they look like they are a side enjoying their rugby. As a coach, I always worry when I see a side enjoying themselves because that normally means they are playing well.”

Fresh from last Sunday’s draw at Saracens, Bath have made three changes for the trip to Devon after having their semi-final place confirmed by Sale forfeiting their match with Worcester.

Joe Cokanasiga will make his first start for Bath after 16 months following a knee injury. Cameron Redpath moves into midfield to join Jonathan Joseph and the young England centre replaces Josh Matavesi, who is named on the bench.

Tom Ellis comes back into the matchday 23 for Mike Williams, who makes way after his solid performance against Saracens last time out.

EXETER: 15 Stuart Hogg; 14 Olly Woodburn, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Tom O’Flaherty; 10 Joe Simmonds (capt), 9 Jack Maunder; 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Harry Williams, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Dave Ewers, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 8 Sam Simmonds. Reps: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Ian Whitten.

BATH: 15. Anthony Watson; 14. Ruaridh McConnochie, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Joe Cokanasiga; 10. Rhys Priestland, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Josh McNally, 5. Charlie Ewels (capt), 6. Tom Ellis, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Taulupe Faletau. Reps: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Lewis Boyce, 18. Christian Judge, 19. Elliott Stooke, 20. Miles Reid, 21. Will Chudley, 22. Josh Matavesi, 23. Tom de Glanville.

