12:07pm, 27 March 2021

The Guinness PRO14 have outlined exactly what will happen if the final in the RDS in Dublin between Leinster and Munster goes into extra time today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although a relatively rare event in rugby union compared to association football, it does happen. Most recently the final of the Autumn Nations Cup contested between England and France went into extra time. It was decided by ‘sudden death’, with the first team to score points announce the winner. Owen Farrell duly obliged for England.

The Guinness PRO14 Final is a little different.

Andy Powell unleashes on All Access:

In the event of a tie at full time in today’s Guinness PRO14 Final then extra-time will be played, consisting of two periods, each of 10 minutes. If the score is still tied after extra-time, the Team that has scored the most tries in the match will be deemed the winner.

If the Teams are still tied on points and tries at the end of extra-time then the winner will be determined by a Place Kick Competition. In the event that a Place Kick Competition is required, each Team will nominate three goal kickers who will take six place kicks between them from different positions along the 22 metre and 10 metre lines.

The Team with the most place kicks scored will be the winner. If the Teams are tied at the end of their six kicks, then sudden death will apply. Only players in the playing area at the final whistle of extra-time may be nominated for the Place Kick Competition.

No substituted players or players who have been shown a red card may take part at any time including any player who has received a yellow card and who remains in the sin bin at the time of the final whistle of extra-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAM NEWS: Leinster and Munster have named their sides for the league decider and there is a twist concerning Johnny Sexton #PRO14 #LEIvMUNhttps://t.co/o0Z2hOIFjx — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 26, 2021

The above sets out a summary of certain provisions of the Guinness PRO14 Rules for information purposes only. As such these provisions may not be relied upon and for a full and proper understanding of the provisions and rules of the Guinness PRO14, reference must be made to the Guinness PRO14 Rules in their existing and entire form.

Guinness PRO14 Final: Leinster v Munster – Kick-off time: 17:00

Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU, 51st Championship appearance)

AR1: Sean Gallagher (IRFU), AR2: Chris Busby (IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU).

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (CAPT); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (CAPT), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.