Ex-Wales star George North scores his first Pro D2 try for new club

George North has finally opened his try-scoring account for Provence Rugby in the Pro D2, crossing the whitewash in Round 22 against Montauban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ex-Welsh international’s efforts, Provence came up short on the day in a 36-28 defeat away from home.

Playing in the No.13 shirt, North finished off an Aix-en-Provence attack with his trademark power and pace, dotting down for five points in the second half after getting put into space by Jimmy Gopperth.

Ollie Lawrence reflects on his England career so far | RPTV Speaking on O2 Inside Line: This Rose, England’s Ollie Lawrence speaks about performing for his country. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV now. Watch now Ollie Lawrence reflects on his England career so far | RPTV Speaking on O2 Inside Line: This Rose, England’s Ollie Lawrence speaks about performing for his country. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV now.

It marked his first try in a Provence jersey since arriving in France for the 2024/25 season, the start of his season being stalled by injury.

North’s signing with Aix-en-Provence was one of the most talked-about transfers ahead of this current campaign. The Welsh rugby star agreed terms with the ambitious Pro D2 outfit last season, departing Welsh URC side the Ospreys.

@George_North ‘ s First try for history in France Notre international Gallois marque l’histoire du rugby français en inscrivant jeudi soir son premier essai sous le maillot provençal. pic.twitter.com/8AFbcKS6Vk — Provence Rugby ⚫️🏉 (@ProvenceRugby) March 2, 2025

Provence’s form in their five outings since the New Year have been mixed, with notable wins against Agen, Grenoble, and Nevers but losses on the road to Aurillac and then Montauban on Thursday. North has slotted in at outside centre, starting four of five contests, after coming off the bench for club debut against Agen back on January 10th.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old’s vast international experience – featuring 118 caps for Wales and the Lions, along with multiple Six Nations triumphs and four World Cup appearances – is already proving valuable. Provence remain in the hunt for promotion, and the 109kg, 6’4 back’s first try is another sign that his influence in the league could yet grow as the business end of the season approaches.

The side certainly don’t lack for star power. As well as North, the side includes fellow Welshman Tomas Francis, Wallabies Izack Rodda and Ned Hanigan, former France fly-half Jules Plisson and aforementioned New Zealander Gopperth.