Ronan O'Gara makes damning accusation after 'dark day for rugby'

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara delivered a scathing assessment of events at Stade Français this weekend, accusing a Stade Francais player of soccer-esque simulation.

The French giants fell to a 22-17 defeat, but it wasn’t just the result that was bugging the Irishman. The match was marred by a controversial red card for La Rochelle captain Will Skelton after a collision at the ruck.

The dismissal came in the 19th minute when all 148kg of Skelton made contact with French forward Romain Briatte. Officials decided on a red card after a long TMO review.

In the press conference after the match, a clearly irate O’Gara questioned the opponent’s reaction and suggested that Briatte exaggerated the impact, comparing it to a “soccer style dive” and referencing Brazilian footballer Neymar.

“In rugby, you have the right to clean out,” O’Gara said. “Today, we were at the Parc des Princes and we saw Neymar. It’s a dark day for rugby. I’m not trying to protect Will, but a rugby player doing that is quite interesting.”

O’Gara insisted that contact happens in every ruck but felt the response was theatrical.

He stated that conceding penalties and failing to convert territory into points remain key concerns.

“We were very strong for 20 minutes, but too weak for 60. We lack confidence,” said O’Gara. “It was a mental battle at the start of the match, and we gave our opponents too many easy solutions. We’re too undisciplined.

“What are we waiting for? The game starts in the first minute! I’m losing sleep over it, but that’s for the long term, if there is a long term. I hope so.”

The result has deepened La Rochelle’s worries. They have now lost six consecutive matches in all competitions. Although they still sit within reach of the play-off places, their slump shows no sign of ending and the Corkman admitted the team looks low on confidence and discipline.

“My goal is to win a Brennus. It’s completely crazy to say that today, but with the right player selection…”

The highly rated O’Gara, who has been linked with the Wallabies top job as a successor to Joe Schmidt, admits the French club is in crisis.

“Yes, there is no other word, it is a crisis, we have to accept it. We played a game, especially in the first half, that was unacceptable for a Top 14 team. It is a crisis.

“Now, are we able to save something in a crisis? Or will this crisis make this staff, this team and this group of players “die”?

“We can die slowly for the next four months or accept this crisis. For me, it is important to accept that it is a crisis. Accepting it is the first step.”