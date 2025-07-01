Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
12 - 52
FT
35 - 21
FT
U20
34 - 24
FT
U20
38 - 19
FT
U20
22 - 32
FT
U20
16 - 18
FT
U20
33 - 30
FT
U20
24 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
10 - 21
FT
42 - 24
FT
5 - 34
FT
12 - 35
FT
21 - 18
FT
Wednesday
05:00
Wednesday
08:30
U20
Wednesday
08:30
U20
Wednesday
11:00
U20
Wednesday
11:00
U20
Wednesday
13:30
U20
Wednesday
13:30
U20
Gallagher Premiership

Ex-Junior Springbok bound for Northampton in Paris swap deal

Stade Français' South African lock JJ van der Mescht (C) holds the ball next to Montpellier's French Luca Tabarot (L) during the French Top14 rugby union match between Stade Francais Paris and Montpellier Herault Rugby at The Jean-Bouin Stadium in Paris on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

2024/25 Champions Cup finalists Northampton Saints are understood to have finally agreed a deal with Top 14 outfit Stade Français for lock JJ van der Mescht to move to Franklin’s Gardens next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints boss Phil Dowson made the former South African under-20 international his first choice to replace Temo Mayanavanua, who is bound for the Fijian Drua, after he impressed in a Champions Cup game in January.

Van der Mescht, who stands at 6 ft 7 in and weighs in at 145kg, scored one of his fourth tries last season in Stade’s 45-35 victory at the Stade Jean Bouin.

Meanwhile, Saints’ Samoan back rower Iakopo Mapu, who was sent off against Ealing Trailfinders in the Premiership Rugby Cup in one of seven appearances for the club last season, is moving in the opposite direction.

Mapu, who joined Saints last November, scored a try on his final appearance in the final day defeat at Gloucester, and was in Paris on Monday, having a medical ahead of his switch to Paul Gustard’s Stade.

Related

Northampton confirm addition of coach with worldwide experience

Matt Ferguson's replacement as scrum coach at Northampton has been confirmed as South African, Jaco Pienaar.

Read Now

Dowson, speaking about his Premiership debut against Newcastle Falcons over Christmas, said that Mapu had been “absolutely brilliant value” since moving to the club.

“Yak has brought such great energy into the environment. He’s been absolutely brilliant value. We were excited about getting the big Yak off the bench,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints have been working hard on a deal for Van der Mescht, after making it clear that they couldn’t afford him unless they managed to get Fijian lock Mayanavanua off their books.

Stade are happy for him to leave, but a deal has proved to be problematic, and at several points it looked like stalling with the major issue proving to be his wages in France, which were understood to be over €450,000 a season.

There were even suggestions from well-placed sources that Stade could have to subsidise a deal if they wanted Ven der Mescht off their wage bill this summer.

Related

Fissler Confidential: Conor Murray's 'come and get me' message

Former Ireland and Lions scrum-half Conor Murray says his body is in good shape and he is keen to postpone his retirement for another year...

Read Now


News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs France | Lipovitan-D July Series 1st Test

2

England player ratings vs Argentina | July 2025

3

Erasmus threatens to rip up Boks selection plan after 'very frustrating' win

4

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series

5

Waratahs accused of deliberate pitch tampering to hinder Lions

6

British & Irish Lions players ratings vs NSW Waratahs | 2025 Lions series

7

Lions: Henry Pollock pulled from Waratahs game

8

Breakaway prop group roaming Lions' team hotel like ‘migrating bison’

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Ben Kay: 'The return of Owen Farrell will ruffle feathers, but not amongst the players. He drives standards.'

The injury to Elliot Daly is a serious blow but the call-up of Owen Farrell does strengthen the squad in many areas

LONG READ

Only one Irish front-rower can be confident as Furlong and Porter fight for Test spots

Tadhg Furlong is still searching for fitness and form while team-mate Andrew Porter faces a battle for the No.1 jersey.

LONG READ

Tomas Albornoz: ‘There's always something special about Argentina playing England’

The in-form Los Pumas playmaker is looking forward to seeing his colleagues taking on England in their own lair

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Top16 14 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

C'est vrai, on s'emballe face aux commentaires ultras partisans. Surtout quand il s'agit de journalistes à la vue étroite. Ils doivent à mon sens avoir un peu plus de recul dans leurs commentaires. Comme par exemple comparer une équipe avec un grand vécu et un entraîneur qu'ils pratiquent depuis 1 saison et une équipe qui à 3 semaines et 1 match dans les jambes. Du coup, même s'il y a toujours une part de chance dans un résultat sportif, laquelle est la plus surclassé? L'équipe A ou la B, C ou D on ne sait plus à force.

Mais je suis désolé, je m'emballe. Je suis un simple fan de rugby qui apprécie les valeurs de ce sport qu'elle que soit le clubs, la nation ou l'hémisphère !!

Le courage et la vaillance sur un terrain méritent le respect, même si le résultat peu paraître chanceux. C'est mon humble avis😇

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 25 minutes ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

They’ll be checking previous halves soon.

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 25 minutes ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

Pretty shite that Fiji should be pleasibg for teams to play them in their home stadia.


Tier 1 countries need to play ball.

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 35 minutes ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

Nothing is a given. And don’t call me Shirley.

3 Go to comments
B
BM 43 minutes ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

It really is embarrassing.

Laziest attempt to “support” some point is to find a random person on social media saying something.

3 Go to comments
J
JJ 1 hour ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

It’s supposed to be 2 phases that the TMO can go back, except for foul play, which is unlimited. The TMOs are killing the game. I’d rather do away with them and put up with the odd mistake. Given how often the TMOs get it wrong, there may even be less mistakes!

3 Go to comments
S
SD 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series

I know that it is heresy to question Rassie’s decision making, but allow me to go out on a limb. Something like 16 or 17 of the match day players were 30 or older. Only JH Wessels was under 25.

Now individually all these players are worthy of selection, but putting them all together might just expose some unexpected vulnerabilities.

A marginal but collective loss in power, speed and energy could be enough for some motivated opponent to exploit.

We need younger players coming through, and I don’t see enough of them

36 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Who is telling the truth about France's tour of New Zealand?

I thought Ntamack was injured?

524 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Not sure Bealham is inked in yet, Beirne definitely off the pace but Chessum hasn’t fired either, Pollock doesn’t start over Morgan but JGP likely does. Bench likely has Pollock, Mitchell and Fin coming on. Apart from that, spot on…

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

No, he wasn’t right on these points and it’s a poor look that he wouldn’t own it too!

75 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

Can you stop posting what random people on X have to say about things and filing it under journalism please ?

3 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

I’m not saying your wrong on any of that but more pointing out that top 14 benefits with quality of depth from international players

243 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Bath's Johann van Graan part of 3-man Bulls shortlist

Yes, agree Franco would be a very shrewd move for the Bulls here and timing might just be good.

5 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

Guys guys. This is an English website. Please have some respect. Or else I’m going to start communicating in Afrikaans.


Die hond blaf…

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

All Blacks should easily beat the boks at Eden park. Easy game.

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

What if there’s a clear knock on before a try though? That only the TMO sees with the benefit of slow motion replays and multiple camera angles?

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

Sage advice. And another very good point Carlos.


I did make it clear - if she “had testicles”. Sadly she only has one now. From an above average 3 in her prime.


That’s a tale for another day.

75 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

Fair enough mate

He was a little lost I think

He was ok - I can only go on those metrics

Top for line breaks for both sides

Second for metres both sides

No missed tackles


But yeah it seemed like he wasn’t there so I get you


Of the backs I don’t think any of them were that great TBH


Beauden was pretty good so he wasn’t the pick

Roigard had moments


DMAC was ok but seems very hesitant currently

243 Go to comments
G
GC 2 hours ago
How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Morgan outclassing Pollock at the moment. Pollock has impact off the bench. And Beirne has been off the boil, I expect chessum or curry at 6. Aside from his try, Mitchell was guff against the Tahs, JGP is the class act.

2 Go to comments
t
torwald 2 hours ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

The clubs have these players because they pay them…and the clubs have barely no compensations when their players miss games to play with their national team, or because they were injured playing international games. It's not the same system than in NZ or Ireland. Of course your system is better for the national team, but ours is better for the clubs and the economy ofour rugby.

243 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Tomas Albornoz: ‘There's always something special about Argentina playing England’ Tomas Albornoz: ‘There's always something special about Argentina playing England’
Search