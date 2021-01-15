Three players signed last summer from the Gallagher Premiership – including Gabriel Ibitoye who joined Montpellier on Friday as a medical joker from Agen – have featured in a Top 14 mid-season list of Top Flops voted by the rugbyrama.fr website. Top of the list is former Harlequins winger Ibitoye. Having fallen out with the London club, he signed for Agen for the 2020/21 season but his cross-channel move hasn’t been fulfilling.   

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Englishman symbolises the sad first part of the season for Agen, who have 14 defeats in as many games in Top 14. His arrival last summer, after long weeks of negotiation, had raised high hopes, like the off-season of Agen as a whole,” wrote Midi Olympique, the French bi-weekly rugby newspaper, in its review of the website poll where Ibitoye secured 19 per cent of the 28,000-plus votes. 

“The former U20 international was billed as a nugget coming out of a great year with Harlequins, totalling 21 appearances every competition combined, 19 starts and ten trials. Across the Channel, many were moved to see a potential candidate for the England XV leave. It’s a fail. Six months later, regularly injured, he played seven games with his new team, for six starts and two tries. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Referee JP Doyle joins Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson on RugbyPass Offload

“Agen president Jean-François Fonteneau explained in Sud-Ouest: ‘He hasn’t been involved since the start of the season. He doesn’t invest a lot. He has a Pro D2 clause which allows him to leave in the event of a downhill at the end of the season. He is therefore more in the management of his career than in the involvement with the club…”

Ibitoye has now joined Montpellier as a medical joker for the remainder of the 2020/21 season just five months after leaving Harlequins, while he has been linked with a permanent move to either Bayonne or Toulon for next season.

Other Premiership recruits on the list of new signing flops are former Saracens midfielder Alex Lozowski. The Montpellier centre was listed in joint third place with 13 per cent of the votes while Joe Taufete’e, the American hooker who joined Lyon from Worcester, picked up one per cent of the vote in the poll that had 14 candidates. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast to the downbeat appraisal of Ibitoye, Lozowski and Joe Taufete’e, Will Skelton, the Australian who joined La Rochelle from Saracens, was voted the fourth best signing for 2020/21. He received ten percent of votes in a poll of 22,000 that selected Bruce Dulin, his Rochelle teammate, as the No1 best signing. 

 

Stand-off supreme Stand-off supreme Ian Foster’s biggest challenge in 2021 may be getting the best out of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga. Patrick McKendry Fullback gambit Fullback gambit The All Blacks' dual-playmaker strategy requires a demanding skillset from NZ fullbacks. Tom Vinicombe Charmed life Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now