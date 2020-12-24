All of the starting line-ups for the Gallagher Premiership Round Four action this Boxing Day and Christmas weekend. Newcastle Falcons’ home match against Leicester on Boxing Day has been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Tigers, while London Irish and Bath’s game has also been cancelled for similar reasons.
SALE SHARKS TEAM VS WASPS – KICK OFF 3PM
England international Tom Curry returns to the `Sale Sharks starting line-up as Paul Deacon names his side to face Wasps at the AJ Bell.
15. Sam James
14. Luke James
13. Roahn Janse van Rensburg
12. Sam Hill
11. Marland Yarde
10. AJ MacGinty
9 Faf de Klerk (c)
1. Valerey Morozov
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
4. Matt Postlethwaite
5. JP du Preez
6. Cobus Wiese
7. Tom Curry
8. Daniel du Preez.
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Curtis Langdon
17. Ross Harrison
18. Will-Griff John
19. James Phillips
20. Sam Dugdale
21. Will Cliff
22. Robert du Preez
23. Tom Roebuck
WASPS TEAM VS SALE SHARKS – KICK OFF 3PM
Head coach Lee Blackett has named his Wasps side to travel to Sale Sharks and there are three changes to the starting 15 that beat Montpellier last time out.
15 Lima Sopoaga
14 Zach Kibirige
13 Paolo Odogwu
12 Michael Le Bourgeois
11 Josh Bassett
10 Charlie Atkinson
9 Will Porter
1 Tom West
2 Tom Cruse
3 Kieran Brookes
4 Will Rowlands
5 James Gaskell
6 Ben Morris
7 Thomas Young (c)
8 Alfie Barbeary
REPLACEMENTS:
16 Tommy Taylor
17 Simon McIntyre
18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen
19 Levi Douglas
20 Tom Willis
21 Dan Robson
22 Jimmy Gopperth
23 Juan de Jongh
GLOUCESTER TEAM VS EXETER CHIEFS, KICK 3PM
Jonny May and Fraser Balmain come in and are the only two changes to the starting 15 with Tom Seabrook also joining the 23 on the bench.
15. Kyle Moyle
14. Louis Rees-Zammit
13. Chris Harris
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Jonny May
10. Lloyd Evans
9. Charlie Chapman
1. Val Rapava-Ruskin
2. Jack Singleton
3. Fraser Balmain
4. Ed Slater
5. Matias Alemanno
6. Jordy Reid
7. Lewis Ludlow (c)
8. Ruan Ackermann
16. Henry Walker
17. Jamal Ford-Robinson
18. Ciaran Knight
19. Alex Craig
20. Seb Nagle-Taylor
21. Toby Venner
22. George Barton
23. Tom Seabrook
EXETER CHIEFS TEAM VS GLOUCESTER, KICK 3PM
Despite a Covid outbreak, Exeter Chiers have named a strong side to welcome rivals Gloucester to Sandy Parky.
15 Stuart Hogg
14 Olly Woodburn
13 Ian Whitten
12 Ollie Devoto
11 Tom O’Flaherty
10 Joe Simmonds (capt)
9 Jack Maunder
1 Ben Moon
2 Luke Cowan-Dickie
3 Harry Williams
4 Jonny Gray
5 Sam Skinner
6 Dave Ewers
7 Jannes Kirsten
8 Sam Simmonds
16 Jack Yeandle
17 Alec Hepburn
18 Marcus Street
19 Don Armand
20 Richard Capstick
21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22 Harvey Skinner
23 Tom Hendrickson
BRISTOL BEARS TEAM VS HARLEQUINS, KICK OFF 2PM:
Bristol Bears make five changes from the line-up that beat Connacht last weekend. Radradra is the only change to the backline, while Yann Thomas, John Afoa and Will Capon come into the front row.
15. Max Malins
14. Siva Naulago
13. Semi Radradra
12. Piers O’Conor
11. Ioan Lloyd
10. Callum Sheedy
9. Harry Randall
1. Yann Thomas
2. Will Capon
3. John Afoa
4. Dave Attwood
5. Ed Holmes
6. Steven Luatua (c)
7. Dan Thomas
8. Nathan Hughes.
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Jake Woolmore
18. Max Lahiff
19. Joe Joyce
20. Jake Heenan
21. Andy Uren
22. Alapati Leiua
23. Niyi Adeolokun
HARLEQUINS TEAM VS BRISTOL BEARS, KICK OFF 2PM :
Gustard has made six changes to the side that faced Racing 92 last weekend. Loosehead prop Jordan Els comes in for his first start of the season in place of England prop Joe Marler, who is rested this week.
1. Jordan Els
2. Scott Baldwin
3. Wilco Louw
4. Dino Lamb
5. Glen Young
6. James Chisholm
7. Will Evans
8. Alex Dombrandt – Captain
9. Danny Care
10. Marcus Smith
11. Ross Chisholm
12. Ben Tapuai
13. James Lang
14. Louis Lynagh
15. Mike Brown
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Elia Elia
17. Santiago Garcia Botta
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Hugh Tizard
20. Tom Lawday
21. Martin Landajo
22. Lennox Anyanwu
23.Tyrone Green
NORTHAMPTON SAINTS TEAM v WORCESTER WARRIORS, KICK OFF 4.30PM
Co-captain Lewis Ludlam and Wales international Dan Biggar return to Northampton Saints’ starting XV as the men in Black, Green and Gold take on Worcester Warriors at Franklin’s Gardens.
15 George Furbank
14 Matt Proctor
13 Fraser Dingwall
12 Rory Hutchinson
11 Ahsee Tuala
10 Dan Biggar
9 Alex Mitchell
1 Alex Waller (co-capt)
2 Sam Matavesi
3 Paul Hill
4 David Ribbans
5 Nick Isiekwe
6 Courtney Lawes
7 Lewis Ludlam (co-capt)
8 Teimana Harrison
REPLACEMENTS
16 Mikey Haywood
17 Francois van Wyk
18 Owen Franks
19 Alex Moon
20 Shaun Adendorff
21 Tom James
22 Tom Collins
23 Taqele Naiyaravoro
WORCESTER TEAM VS NORTHAMPTON SAINTS, KICK OFF 4.30PM
15 Melani Nanai
14 Perry Humphreys
13 Ollie Lawrence
12 Ashley Beck
11 Nick David
10 Billy Searle
9 Francois Hougaard
1 Ethan Waller
2 Niall Annett
3 Nick Schonert
4 Justin Clegg
5 Andrew Kitchener
6 Ted Hill (C)
7 Matt Kvesic
8 Marco Mama
REPLACEMENTS
16 Beck Cutting
17 Marc Thomas
18 Richard Palframan
19 Joe Batley
20 Cornell du Preez
21 Gareth Simpson
22 Duncan Weir
23 Oli Morris
