7:50am, 24 December 2020

All of the starting line-ups for the Gallagher Premiership Round Four action this Boxing Day and Christmas weekend. Newcastle Falcons’ home match against Leicester on Boxing Day has been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Tigers, while London Irish and Bath’s game has also been cancelled for similar reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

SALE SHARKS TEAM VS WASPS – KICK OFF 3PM

England international Tom Curry returns to the `Sale Sharks starting line-up as Paul Deacon names his side to face Wasps at the AJ Bell.

15. Sam James

14. Luke James

13. Roahn Janse van Rensburg

12. Sam Hill

11. Marland Yarde

10. AJ MacGinty

9 Faf de Klerk (c)

1. Valerey Morozov

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Matt Postlethwaite

5. JP du Preez

6. Cobus Wiese

7. Tom Curry

8. Daniel du Preez.

Is George North getting back to his 2013 form?

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Curtis Langdon

17. Ross Harrison

18. Will-Griff John

19. James Phillips

20. Sam Dugdale

21. Will Cliff

22. Robert du Preez

23. Tom Roebuck

WASPS TEAM VS SALE SHARKS – KICK OFF 3PM

Head coach Lee Blackett has named his Wasps side to travel to Sale Sharks and there are three changes to the starting 15 that beat Montpellier last time out.

15 Lima Sopoaga

14 Zach Kibirige

13 Paolo Odogwu

12 Michael Le Bourgeois

11 Josh Bassett

10 Charlie Atkinson

9 Will Porter

1 Tom West

2 Tom Cruse

3 Kieran Brookes

4 Will Rowlands

5 James Gaskell

6 Ben Morris

7 Thomas Young (c)

8 Alfie Barbeary

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Tommy Taylor

17 Simon McIntyre

18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen

19 Levi Douglas

20 Tom Willis

21 Dan Robson

22 Jimmy Gopperth

23 Juan de Jongh

ADVERTISEMENT

GLOUCESTER TEAM VS EXETER CHIEFS, KICK 3PM

Jonny May and Fraser Balmain come in and are the only two changes to the starting 15 with Tom Seabrook also joining the 23 on the bench.

15. Kyle Moyle

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Chris Harris

12. Mark Atkinson

11. Jonny May

10. Lloyd Evans

9. Charlie Chapman

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin

2. Jack Singleton

3. Fraser Balmain

4. Ed Slater

5. Matias Alemanno

6. Jordy Reid

7. Lewis Ludlow (c)

8. Ruan Ackermann

16. Henry Walker

17. Jamal Ford-Robinson

18. Ciaran Knight

19. Alex Craig

20. Seb Nagle-Taylor

21. Toby Venner

22. George Barton

23. Tom Seabrook

EXETER CHIEFS TEAM VS GLOUCESTER, KICK 3PM

Despite a Covid outbreak, Exeter Chiers have named a strong side to welcome rivals Gloucester to Sandy Parky.

ADVERTISEMENT

15 Stuart Hogg

14 Olly Woodburn

13 Ian Whitten

12 Ollie Devoto

11 Tom O’Flaherty

10 Joe Simmonds (capt)

9 Jack Maunder

1 Ben Moon

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie

3 Harry Williams

4 Jonny Gray

5 Sam Skinner

6 Dave Ewers

7 Jannes Kirsten

8 Sam Simmonds

16 Jack Yeandle

17 Alec Hepburn

18 Marcus Street

19 Don Armand

20 Richard Capstick

21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22 Harvey Skinner

23 Tom Hendrickson

BRISTOL BEARS TEAM VS HARLEQUINS, KICK OFF 2PM:

Bristol Bears make five changes from the line-up that beat Connacht last weekend. Radradra is the only change to the backline, while Yann Thomas, John Afoa and Will Capon come into the front row.

15. Max Malins

14. Siva Naulago

13. Semi Radradra

12. Piers O’Conor

11. Ioan Lloyd

10. Callum Sheedy

9. Harry Randall

1. Yann Thomas

2. Will Capon

3. John Afoa

4. Dave Attwood

5. Ed Holmes

6. Steven Luatua (c)

7. Dan Thomas

8. Nathan Hughes.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Jake Woolmore

18. Max Lahiff

19. Joe Joyce

20. Jake Heenan

21. Andy Uren

22. Alapati Leiua

23. Niyi Adeolokun

HARLEQUINS TEAM VS BRISTOL BEARS, KICK OFF 2PM :

Gustard has made six changes to the side that faced Racing 92 last weekend. Loosehead prop Jordan Els comes in for his first start of the season in place of England prop Joe Marler, who is rested this week.

1. Jordan Els

2. Scott Baldwin

3. Wilco Louw

4. Dino Lamb

5. Glen Young

6. James Chisholm

7. Will Evans

8. Alex Dombrandt – Captain

9. Danny Care

10. Marcus Smith

11. Ross Chisholm

12. Ben Tapuai

13. James Lang

14. Louis Lynagh

15. Mike Brown

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Elia Elia

17. Santiago Garcia Botta

18. Simon Kerrod

19. Hugh Tizard

20. Tom Lawday

21. Martin Landajo

22. Lennox Anyanwu

23.Tyrone Green

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS TEAM v WORCESTER WARRIORS, KICK OFF 4.30PM

Co-captain Lewis Ludlam and Wales international Dan Biggar return to Northampton Saints’ starting XV as the men in Black, Green and Gold take on Worcester Warriors at Franklin’s Gardens.

15 George Furbank

14 Matt Proctor

13 Fraser Dingwall

12 Rory Hutchinson

11 Ahsee Tuala

10 Dan Biggar

9 Alex Mitchell

1 Alex Waller (co-capt)

2 Sam Matavesi

3 Paul Hill

4 David Ribbans

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Courtney Lawes

7 Lewis Ludlam (co-capt)

8 Teimana Harrison

REPLACEMENTS

16 Mikey Haywood

17 Francois van Wyk

18 Owen Franks

19 Alex Moon

20 Shaun Adendorff

21 Tom James

22 Tom Collins

23 Taqele Naiyaravoro

WORCESTER TEAM VS NORTHAMPTON SAINTS, KICK OFF 4.30PM

15 Melani Nanai

14 Perry Humphreys

13 Ollie Lawrence

12 Ashley Beck

11 Nick David

10 Billy Searle

9 Francois Hougaard

1 Ethan Waller

2 Niall Annett

3 Nick Schonert

4 Justin Clegg

5 Andrew Kitchener

6 Ted Hill (C)

7 Matt Kvesic

8 Marco Mama

REPLACEMENTS

16 Beck Cutting

17 Marc Thomas

18 Richard Palframan

19 Joe Batley

20 Cornell du Preez

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Duncan Weir

23 Oli Morris