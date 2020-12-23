9:14am, 23 December 2020

London Irish’s Boxing Day match at Bath at the Rec has been called off after some of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and others showed symptoms. The Premiership statement did not reveal the names or number of players who tested positive or showed symptoms after the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

“Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between London Irish and Bath Rugby will be cancelled,” the statement said.

“A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course.”

All other round-four games will go ahead as per schedule, the statement added.

London Irish are seventh in the standings, while Bath are sixth after three rounds.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: “We stand by all Premiership Clubs today and while we are disappointed with this news, the health and safety of everyone in our sport must be our top priority.

“I know this news will be hard felt by our supporters who were due to attend and, but I know you’ll understand and join me in wishing all those affected this week a full and safe recovery.”

The game is the second Boxing Day fixture to called off this week. Leicester Tigers’ Boxing Day game at Newcastle Falcons was called off on Tuesday after Leicester returned positive tests for COVID-19.