1:31pm, 22 December 2020

Newcastle’s home Gallagher Premiership match against Leicester on Saturday has been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Tigers. Although only a small number of positives have been returned following Monday’s round of testing, the need for a large section of Leicester’s squad to self-isolate because of contact tracing means the game can not go ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Premiership Rugby statement read: “The Tigers returned a small number of positives tests in this week’s round of PCR testing but a large number of the squad have been ruled out of the match due to contact tracing, meaning the match cannot go ahead.”

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson added: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons and we will give the clubs any support they need.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course.