Super Rugby Pacific

'Epitomises what it means to us': Moana Pasifika coach on game-winner

Moana Pasifika celebrate after winning the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on May 04, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

It was close to a do-or-die match for both Moana Pasifika and the Highlanders in round twelve, and the game was decided by the big players who stood up for Moana Pasifika on Sunday afternoon in Dunedin, where Tana Umaga’s side came out on top, 34-29.

Ardie Savea had another mammoth performance for Moana Pasifika, scoring an outrageous solo try in the second half, like the one that was ruled out last week against the Fijian Drua at North Harbour Stadium.

But it was Moana Pasifika’s replacement halfback Melani Matavao who came up with the clutch play, charging down Taine Robinson’s clearing kick, picking the ball up and scoring in the corner.

Umaga, who was relieved after his team’s narrow victory, said the charge down in the dying moments by Matavao is exactly what the club is about.

“That charge down, you know, I think it probably epitomizes how much it meant to us. So, yeah, I’m just proud, proud of everything that we’ve achieved,” Umaga told media post-match in Dunedin.

“But, we get a bit of a week off to refresh, and then we have to put a strong finish. It’s going to be tough for us, but we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re competing to be in the top six, and we’re pretty happy about that.”

Moana Pasifika will take on the Blues in round fourteen of the competition at North Harbour Stadium, which could prove to be cruical in the race for the top six, as both teams are fighting for the same spots.

Umaga knows that will be a tough challenge, especially as they are cross-town rivals and have similarities in the club.

“It’s a friendly rivalry, cross-bridge rivalry, all those kind of things that, you can for sure build a great narrative for and lot of friends and family are involved in both clubs. There are a lot of things that can motivate us to have a good game in two weeks.

“They taught us a lesson last time when we went to their house. Now they come to ours, so we’ve got to make sure we learn lessons from what they taught us. We’ve just got to keep building, and I’m sure we’ll be ready for that when it comes.”

Umaga gives his leadership group a lot of credit for the victory in Dunedin, especially Savea, who once again has proved how important he is for this Moana Pasifika side.

“I can’t go away from our leadership group and Ardie leads that obviously, but our leadership group has been huge for us in terms of aligning with what we’re about, also the way we want to play as coaches, and also about how we want to run this team.

“They’re a big part of that, so I think at this stage, it seems to be going okay. It was a good achievement tonight, the most games we’ve won in Super Rugby, so that’s an achievement that won’t be missed by us, but we know we’ve got three more games to keep building on that.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 12 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 16 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 16 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 27 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 50 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 57 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 59 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
