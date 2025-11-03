England squad update puts Bath prop in Test comeback territory

Beno Obano’s hopes of a first England cap have been boosted following his inclusion in the 36-man squad preparing for Saturday’s international against Fiji.

The Bath prop, who recently turned 31, won the last of his four caps away to Italy in the 2024 Six Nations.

Obano and uncapped Northampton lock Tom Lockett are the new faces in the squad that has assembled at Pennyhill Park as England look to exact revenge on Fiji for beating them the last time the sides met at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in 2023.

While Obano and Lockett have been called up by Steve Borthwick, Bath centre Max Ojomoh and Saracens’ wonder kid, Noah Caluori, have dropped out, possibly with the England A vs All Blacks XV fixture in mind.

England A take on the All Blacks at The Rec in Bath on the same day that the senior side face Fiji.

The updated England squad:

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Tom Lockett (Northampton Saints)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs

Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Rehabilitation: Elliot Daly (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).