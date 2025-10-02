England A add clash with 2027 World Cup outfit to November schedule

England A will take on Spain at the Estadio José Zorrilla in Valladolid on November 15 as one of three matches played by Los Leones at the end of the year.

Spain will get their campaign underway on Saturday November 8 against Ireland A at Leganés’ Ontime Butarque Stadium, a week before they take on England A. Fiji will be Spain’s final opponents of the month, visiting the Ciudad de Málaga Stadium on November 22 following fixtures with England and France.

England A will travel to Spain a week after hosting an All Blacks XV at Bath’s Rec, and the same day Steve Borthwick’s senior side host the All Blacks at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

The coaching team will be chosen by the RFU in consultation with PREM Rugby, with the selection of the match day 23 determined by senior men’s head coach, Steve Borthwick, and RFU Executive Director of Performance, Conor O’Shea.

England A’s last outing, against Ireland A at Bristol’s Ashton Gate in February, proved to be fruitful for Borthwick. Not only did four players from the 28-12 victory over Ireland A go on to earn their first England caps in the summer against either Argentina or the United States, Charlie Atkinson, Max Ojomoh, Joe Carpenter and Gabriel Oghre, but the team were coached by Lee Blackett, who has since left Bath and joined Borthwick’s backroom staff as attack coach on a permanent basis.

Spain are fresh from a July where they recorded away victories over both the United States and Canada to cap a momentous year.

Pablo Bouza’s side qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia in February this year when they reached the semi-finals of the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship, a competition they would eventually finish runners-up in, losing to George 46-28 in the final.

