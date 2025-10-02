Edinburgh forced to reschedule upcoming URC meeting with Ulster

Edinburgh have changed the start time of their fixture with Ulster in the United Rugby Championship on Friday to 19:00 due to Storm Amy.

The URC round two fixture at the Edinburgh Rugby Stadium was originally scheduled to start at 20:05 but the decision has been taken from “both a safety and matchday experience perspective.”

Edinburgh managing director Douglas Struth said: “The safety and experience of our fans have been at the forefront of minds when making this difficult decision and, while it is obviously not ideal to be changing the kick off time on the eve of the game, it is done so with everyone’s best interests in mind.

“The change, while challenging, will allow us to stick far closer to the excellent experience we strive to deliver for our fans and we like thank everyone coming to tomorrow’s game for their patience, understanding and support for our opening home game.”

Edinburgh will be looking to bounce back from a round one defeat to Zebre in Parma, despite the hosts receiving a yellow and red card.

Looking ahead to the visit from Ulster, head coach Sean Everitt said: “It is frustrating because it’s not the start that we had planned and were hoping for.

“I’d rather those mistakes happen in round one than in round 16, so the guys are positive. We know that Edinburgh always fight back after disappointment. We’ve got a potential sell-out tomorrow night and the guys will want to do their supporters proud.

“It’s a very important game for us, any game at home is important. It’s about putting in a good performance and getting our points. We’re going into round two, but we need to accumulate points so that come at the end of round five, we’re sitting in a good position on the log.”

Additional reporting from the PA.