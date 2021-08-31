Edinburgh bring in Super Rugby prop Harry Lloyd on short-term deal

8:18am, 31 August 2021

Edinburgh have bolstered the front-row roster with the short-term recruitment of Brumbies loosehead Harry Lloyd, who will be available to the Scottish side until December this year. The 26-year-old Australian makes the switch ahead of joining Super Rugby AU side Western Force in 2022.

The front-rower has already arrived in Edinburgh and having undergone a period of isolation, he will be available for selection for the upcoming pre-season match against Newcastle, the first to be played at the club’s new home, Edinburgh Rugby Stadium.

Lloyd, said: “I have really enjoyed being in Scotland so far. It’s exciting to be joining an ambitious group at what is such a great time for the club. The opportunity to test myself against quality opposition, alongside this great group of players, is a challenge that I’m looking forward to immensely.

“I had never been to Scotland before, so It’s been brilliant exploring Edinburgh in the short time I have been here. It’s an incredible city, and the weather at the moment is definitely an added bonus. I can’t wait to pull on the jersey, represent this city and make sure we get off to a great start in the club’s new home.”

Edinburgh boss Mike Blair added: “Harry is an experienced player who will be a good fit for this team – we are really happy that we have been able to add him to the squad on a short-term deal. He has seen plenty of game time with the Brumbies and Western Force in recent seasons, so we are hopeful that he can hit the ground running and contribute from the get-go.

“We are delighted with the options we have currently got at loosehead, with Pierre Schoeman, Boan Venter and Sam Grahamslaw. However, the addition of Harry only adds to the quality of that unit. That extra layer of cover and competition is vital in the professional game.”

A former Canberra Viking and Western District Lions captain, Lloyd represented the Brumbies at U20 level as well as the Australian Barbarians before joining Western Force in 2019 and then returning to Canberra to re-join the Brumbies, featuring 17 times in the past two seasons of Super Rugby AU and Trans-Tasman rugby.

