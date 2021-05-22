5:52am, 22 May 2021

The runners up from Super Rugby Aotearoa hosted the runners up of Super Rugby AU at FMG Stadium Waikato this evening with the Brumbies searching for their first victory of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men from the Australian capital will have to wait at least another week as they were taken to the cleaners off the back of a dominant Chiefs forward pack who dominated the collision areas of the game convincingly that enabled their comfortable 40-19 win.

This how the Brumbies rated.

Spirit of Rugby | Episode 2 | RugbyPass

1. Scott Sio – 6/10

A forgettable night for the veteran loose head. He had a tough time of it in the set piece and never really found his way into the match subsequently. Expect a fearsome response next week.

2. Lachlan Lonergan – 6.5

His scrummaging was questioned tonight and it appears he has work to day in that aspect of play before he will attain a Wallaby cap. What did impress was his general play in which he showed defensive nous and skill with the ball in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Allan Alaalatoa – 6.5

Was a tough night for the front row and he was outgunned tonight by Aiden Ross up front. Enjoyed his work rate in general play and worked hard in an effort to grind his team back into some forward momentum but it wasn’t to be.

4. Darcy Swain – 6

He had his moments, in particular the lineout but the issues with the Brumbies front row appeared to stem from a lack of power from behind in which Swain will have to take some responsibility for. Was yellow carded for a high shot late in the game that didn’t assist the situation at all. Has better rugby in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Nick Frost – 7.5

Was the best Brumby on the park. He was a threat to the Chiefs lineout but also tireless in both attack and defence and was one of the few Brumbies forwards that consistently punctured the Chiefs defence when in attack. The big unit has a big engine and really left it all out on the park tonight.

6. Henry Stowers – 7

A very tough performance tonight and he illustrated he has the ability to play in this class of rugby. Defensively reliable, was disciplined but needed to dominate the gain line in attack more tonight.

7. Rory Scott – 6

A bit of a David Croft look-a-like in the white head gear. He was busy but appeared to missing in the immense physicality of this game. The Brumbies looked better with the bigger bodied Tom Cusack on. Respectable effort none-the-less.

8. Rob Valetini – 7.5

Along with Frost he was one of the few Brumbies who really returned serve with some physicality of his own on both sides of the ball. He absolutely tackled his heart out tonight and thoroughly deserved his try on full time.

The Chiefs have extended the New Zealand’s undefeated start to Super Rugby Trans-Tasman after they toppled the Brumbies 40-19 in Hamilton on Saturday. #SuperRugbyTT #CHIvBRU https://t.co/5GR478adzo — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 22, 2021

9. Ryan Lonergan – 6

He was busy and had his moments but didn’t enjoy enough front foot ball to display his abilities tonight. Furthermore, the Brumbies missed the game management of Nic White in the 9 jersey and that is an area he needs to improve on.

10. Noah Lolesio – 6

A fair effort but he was suffocated by some excellent Chiefs defence. His side would have benefited more from him taking the ball to the line more often and thought his option taking tonight wasn’t always the most optimal.

11. Tom Wright – 5.5

Terrible night in defence and never really found his way into the match despite the odd dangerous run. Has much better rugby in him.

12. Irae Simone – 5.5

Far too much space was gained through his channel in defence and that hurt the Brumbies tonight.

13. Len Ikitau – 7

A fair effort tonight, solid in defence and dangerous in attack when the opportunities presented.

14. Solomone Kata – 7.5

The most threatening of the Brumbies backs and was a real handful for the Chiefs defence just about every time he touched the ball. Would have liked to have seen the Brumbies use him coming off his wing more to draw in defence.

15. Tom Banks – 6.5

Had his moments but lacked the front foot ball and the space required to really threaten the Chiefs out wide. A frustrating night for him.

The Blues have returned to the summit of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman table after condemning the Waratahs to their 10th successive defeat on Saturday. #SuperRugbyTT #BLUvWAR https://t.co/2FP1HSzGTK — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 22, 2021

Reserves:

16. Connal McInerney – 6

Came on and improved the scrum. Contributed around the park but looked short of a run after an injury lay off.

17. Harry Lloyd – 6

He applied himself well to the scrum and generally looked to impose himself.

18. Tom Ross – 6

Toiled hard when the match was gone.

19. Tom Hooper – 6

Looked to involve himself and had several involvements that indicate he is a player to keep an eye on.

20. Tom Cusack – 6

The Brumbies appeared more composed when he was on the park and he was industrious but defensively lapsed more often that he would like.

21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa – 6.5

Brought a sharpness and tempo to the Brumbies game that really benefited his side. Was strong into contact and brought the impact his coaches were no doubt looking for. A start beckons.

22. Bayley Kuenzle – 7

Was potent in attack and really showed the way for the Brumbies through the centre of the park. Displayed good feet around the contact, space identification and an offload. A good shift.

23. Mack Hansen – N/A

Came on but didn’t see enough.