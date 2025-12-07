Dragons ship heavy loss to Perpignan in European Challenge Cup opener

Dragons remain winless in 2025 after a heavy 41-17 loss to Perpignan in their European Challenge Cup opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perpignan have lost 11 straight matches in the Top 14 but they came out comfortably on top despite an early red card for Duncan Paia’aua.

That came in the 14th minute for a high hit on Sam Scarfe, with Perpignan already 7-0 up thanks to a try from James Hall.

VIDEO

They had extended their lead to 17-0 by half-time, Mahamadou Diaby adding a second try and it was 22-0 by the time Dragons finally claimed their first score in the 54th minute as Joe Westwood crossed over.

There was to be no comeback, though, with Jefferson Joseph and Bastien Chinarro adding further tries for the hosts before Will Austin grabbed a first in Dragons colours.

Perpignan were then awarded a penalty try and Ben Carter shown a yellow card for dragging down the maul and, although Austin crossed for a second try late on, the Dragons were well beaten.