United Rugby Championship

Dragons sign 4-cap Wales international Thomas Young

Thomas Young of Cardiff Rugby celebrates scoring a try during the United Rugby Championship match between Cell C Sharks and Cardiff Rugby at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on November 27, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Dragons RFC have confirmed the signing of Wales international back row forward Thomas Young – who will join the Men of Gwent from Cardiff Rugby this summer.

The 32-year-old openside flanker, a dynamic presence at the breakdown and a threat in the wider channels, arrives on a long-term contract after previous stints in the English Premiership with Wasps and Gloucester.

The Dragons described Young as an “athletic game-breaker, who is equally comfortable in the wide channels as he is turning the ball over at ruck time.”

Video Spacer

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP

La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

Young enjoyed a standout spell with Wasps, amassing more than 150 appearances and scoring over 30 tries—an achievement that made him the club’s all-time leading forward try-scorer. He also spent time at Gloucester early in his career before returning to Wales to represent Cardiff.

The son of former Wales prop Dai featured 59 times across two stints for the Welsh capitol club.

Head Coach Filo Tiatia said: “We’re looking forward to Thomas joining up with us. He’s a talented loose forward with international experience who brings a competitive edge and is someone who will drive standards.

“Thomas plays at a high level and has a huge influence on games, both in attack and in defence.

“He is also someone who can be a real mentor and help develop our young loose forwards like Harry Beddall, Evan Minto and Owen Conquer, who I’m sure will benefit from working and playing alongside him.”

The four times capped Wales international’s signing follows on from the announcements of Dillon Lewis and Harry Beddall as Dragons recruits ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Cardiff Rugby head coach Matt Sherratt said: “Thomas has been a great servant to the club and will leave in the summer with our very best wishes. He is an excellent player and a very popular member of our squad and will be missed. Him and his family will always be welcome back at The Arms Park”

