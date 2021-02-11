Edinburgh’s Guinness PRO14 match against Dragons has been postponed because of a frozen pitch. The rearranged game was scheduled for Friday night but a large area of the Rodney Parade surface is frozen and the weather forecast offers no hope of a thaw.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “It’s disappointing for everyone involved not to have the game go ahead, however the freezing conditions are such that it simply wouldn’t be safe to do so.

“In the absence of the game we’ll quickly turn our attention to preparing to face Munster at home next Saturday and await details of the rescheduled fixture date for Dragons, in due course.”

