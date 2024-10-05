Dominant first-half display tilts derby result in favour of Bristol

Bristol moved top of the Gallagher Premiership in bonus-point fashion as they defeated west country rivals Bath 36-26 at the Recreation Ground. Bath’s first defeat of the season came after a dominant first-half display from a Bristol side inspired by flanker Santiago Grondona.

He scored two tries, while there were also touch downs for full-back Max Malins, centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg and hooker Gabriel Oghre, with fly-half AJ MacGinty kicking four conversions and a penalty.

Bath, conquerors of Northampton and Leicester in their first two games, trailed 26-7 at half-time and they could find no real way into the contest despite tries from full-back Sam Harris, centres Will Butt and Ollie Lawrence and lock Ross Molony, while fly-half Finn Russell added three conversions.

Russell briefly threatened a fightback by orchestrating Bath’s best spell of the game, yet Bristol were always in the driving seat and claimed an impressive win on the road. Bristol, fresh from a high-scoring defeat against Gloucester last time out, took just 88 seconds to open their account.

Wing Gabriel Ibitoye was the creator, breaking free in midfield and, despite Bath’s defence halting his progress, he managed to find centre James Williams, who sent Malins over for a try that MacGinty converted.

Attack 141 Passes 113 113 Ball Carries 81 289m Post Contact Metres 242m 1 Line Breaks 6

Bath thought they had conjured an equalising try seven minutes later but flanker Ted Hill was judged not to have grounded the ball behind Bristol’s line. The home side, though, only had to wait another three minutes before drawing level and it was a spectacular solo effort from Harris, who caught a loose Bristol kick, broke two tackles and then outstripped chasing defenders during a 50-metre break.

Russell added the conversion, yet Bath fell behind for a second time during an eventful opening quarter when Bristol made ground in midfield and England prop Ellis Genge delivered a scoring pass to Grondona.

MacGinty again added the extras and with Bristol growing in confidence they notched a third try when Janse van Rensburg finished off following a quickly-taken penalty by Oghre. Bristol went in pursuit of a bonus-point try before the interval and it arrived following sustained pressure inside Bath’s 22 that ended with Grondona pouncing for his second touchdown and MacGinty converting.

Bath had a chance to cut the deficit but Bristol turned possession over and took a healthy 19-point lead with them into the interval. MacGinty kicked a penalty early in the second-half, before Bath had a second try disallowed when a knock-on in approach play denied flanker Guy Pepper a score after Grondona had been yellow-carded.

The home side continued to dominate territory and they breached Bristol’s defence when Butt crossed in the corner and Russell converted, making it 29-14 after 56 minutes.

The fightback was well and truly under way just two minutes later when a piece of Russell magic carved open Bristol’s defence, allowing replacement Molony an easy finish, with Russell’s conversion leaving Bath just eight points behind.

But Bath were then their own worst enemies as flanker Sam Underhill was yellow-carded for a technical infringement just five minutes after going on as a substitute and Bristol struck from a driven line out as Oghre crossed and MacGinty converted.

Lawrence’s try three minutes from the end gave Bath a bonus point but it proved a frustrating afternoon for Johann van Graan’s team.