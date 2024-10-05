Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Dominant first-half display tilts derby result in favour of Bristol

By PA
Bristol Bears' Max Malins scores his side's first try at Bath (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Bristol moved top of the Gallagher Premiership in bonus-point fashion as they defeated west country rivals Bath 36-26 at the Recreation Ground. Bath’s first defeat of the season came after a dominant first-half display from a Bristol side inspired by flanker Santiago Grondona.

He scored two tries, while there were also touch downs for full-back Max Malins, centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg and hooker Gabriel Oghre, with fly-half AJ MacGinty kicking four conversions and a penalty.

Bath, conquerors of Northampton and Leicester in their first two games, trailed 26-7 at half-time and they could find no real way into the contest despite tries from full-back Sam Harris, centres Will Butt and Ollie Lawrence and lock Ross Molony, while fly-half Finn Russell added three conversions.

Russell briefly threatened a fightback by orchestrating Bath’s best spell of the game, yet Bristol were always in the driving seat and claimed an impressive win on the road. Bristol, fresh from a high-scoring defeat against Gloucester last time out, took just 88 seconds to open their account.

Wing Gabriel Ibitoye was the creator, breaking free in midfield and, despite Bath’s defence halting his progress, he managed to find centre James Williams, who sent Malins over for a try that MacGinty converted.

Attack

141
Passes
113
113
Ball Carries
81
289m
Post Contact Metres
242m
1
Line Breaks
6

Bath thought they had conjured an equalising try seven minutes later but flanker Ted Hill was judged not to have grounded the ball behind Bristol’s line. The home side, though, only had to wait another three minutes before drawing level and it was a spectacular solo effort from Harris, who caught a loose Bristol kick, broke two tackles and then outstripped chasing defenders during a 50-metre break.

Russell added the conversion, yet Bath fell behind for a second time during an eventful opening quarter when Bristol made ground in midfield and England prop Ellis Genge delivered a scoring pass to Grondona.

MacGinty again added the extras and with Bristol growing in confidence they notched a third try when Janse van Rensburg finished off following a quickly-taken penalty by Oghre. Bristol went in pursuit of a bonus-point try before the interval and it arrived following sustained pressure inside Bath’s 22 that ended with Grondona pouncing for his second touchdown and MacGinty converting.

Bath had a chance to cut the deficit but Bristol turned possession over and took a healthy 19-point lead with them into the interval. MacGinty kicked a penalty early in the second-half, before Bath had a second try disallowed when a knock-on in approach play denied flanker Guy Pepper a score after Grondona had been yellow-carded.

The home side continued to dominate territory and they breached Bristol’s defence when Butt crossed in the corner and Russell converted, making it 29-14 after 56 minutes.

The fightback was well and truly under way just two minutes later when a piece of Russell magic carved open Bristol’s defence, allowing replacement Molony an easy finish, with Russell’s conversion leaving Bath just eight points behind.

But Bath were then their own worst enemies as flanker Sam Underhill was yellow-carded for a technical infringement just five minutes after going on as a substitute and Bristol struck from a driven line out as Oghre crossed and MacGinty converted.

Lawrence’s try three minutes from the end gave Bath a bonus point but it proved a frustrating afternoon for Johann van Graan’s team.

P
PC 5 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

The reality is that the 10,12,13 and often 14 on this team is converted players. It shows. Is nz rugby really at the point where there is no good players for these positions. Oh for the days of cruden backing carter and sbw backing nonu. And conrad simply didn't need a backup 💪

13 Go to comments
J
JW 6 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

That's still not relevant to the discussion of who was the best first five this year though. I do agree he needs to take it easy and play like it is a season for the Chiefs (not a one off must win game like all Tests are), that's we he took it easy and used his boot well.

13 Go to comments
W
WI 8 minutes ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Just look at you go.

6 Go to comments
P
PC 11 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

1st 5 is not a line break role. It's primarily the decision maker and both dmac and bb look great until they get into tough games. Then their lack of vision let's them down. If you need to see tactical kicking go back to that second half against Ireland and watch mounga work magic. He just kept pinning them back and back and frustrated the points chase. It's why carter was so good. He could break but it was his ability to pass, kick and run plus tackle and even turnover at the tackle that set him apart. The one point I agree with is dmac is better than bb. His kicks on full and the one before half time were the stuff of amateurs. He is not the cool head solution, espc given he has 130 games to his name. He is a backup option at best.

13 Go to comments
S
SK 16 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

While Mckenzie remains a potent attacking threat one cant help feel that his game management leaves alot to be desired. He does not peel of distance with kicks, he often doesnt manage territory well and struggles to kick penalty goals from range. He simply looks like a 15 playing 10. A threat to any defence for sure but not the playmaker they need.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

He wasn't erratic, as proved in the article. Otherwise agreed, but you forgot getting unlucky with cards.

13 Go to comments
C
CO 23 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

As soon as the article claims McKenzie is the best ten in the championship I realized Ben wrote this article after consuming a six pack of Chivas regal whisky all too himself.


There are three keys reasons why the Allblacks lost both test matches against the Boks and that is due to fielding an out of balance loose forward trio, erratic ten and a poor bench.

13 Go to comments
B
BM 23 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

JOHN MITCHELL dishonours his own country of birth by such comments ABOVE ! blaming his team for taking their FOOT OF THROAT OF THE BLACK FERNS AT last meeting what a terrible statement to publish just because NZRFU sacked him for good reasons! shows he learnt nothing from it!

5 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 36 minutes ago
South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

Next time he speaks about drugs in SA rugby just smile


*The most notable was second row Gerbrandt Grobler, who was banned for two years after testing positive for the anabolic steroid dostranolone but was then allowed to sign for Munster – a decision which did not reflect well on Irish rugby's attitude towards doping in the sport.

*It has been revealed that former Ireland second row Dan Tuohy was banned for two years after testing positive for the use of an anabolic agent in France.

*Ireland’s rugby dressing rooms and clubhouses were awash with rumours and speculation and several names kept cropping up – some of them very high profile at the time. Top of the ‘most likely’ list were the lads who had an extended period off the pitch due to injury and came back with completely different body shapes.

*Irish rugby should not consider itself any different when it comes to doping risks, according to Brian O'Driscoll.

*In 2015, 43 TUEs (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) were granted across all sports in Ireland, a slight increase on the previous year, and 28% of those went to rugby players.

*Rugby topped the charts for TUE steroid use in Ireland last year. (2016)

 

 

 

 

 

66 Go to comments
B
BM 39 minutes ago
England Womens vs New Zealand Womens | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

BLACK FERNS SQUAD (23) was announced on allblacks.com yesterday but no announcement made about change of day to Tuesday 7 October notified!!! whose fault?

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 43 minutes ago
The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse

Hi Bull. Just a bit of research on Irish rugby doping made interesting reading. Seems like our Teddy/Turdface has feet of clay when it comes to policing his own back yard on the drug issue.

Rugby tops the list of sports given the OK by the Irish doping committee to "legally" use steroids for "therapeutic" reasons. Therapy for a world cup win. Unfortunately even with steroids you have to have the basic skills and strength before thay are much use at all.

7 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 49 minutes ago
The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse

Methinks the lady protesteth too much.


*The most notable was second row Gerbrandt Grobler, who was banned for two years after testing positive for the anabolic steroid dostranolone but was then allowed to sign for Munster – a decision which did not reflect well on Irish rugby's attitude towards doping in the sport.

*It has been revealed that former Ireland second row Dan Tuohy was banned for two years after testing positive for the use of an anabolic agent in France.

*Ireland’s rugby dressing rooms and clubhouses were awash with rumours and speculation and several names kept cropping up – some of them very high profile at the time. Top of the ‘most likely’ list were the lads who had an extended period off the pitch due to injury and came back with completely different body shapes.

*Irish rugby should not consider itself any different when it comes to doping risks, according to Brian O'Driscoll.

*In 2015, 43 TUEs (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) were granted across all sports in Ireland, a slight increase on the previous year, and 28% of those went to rugby players.

*Rugby topped the charts for TUE steroid use in Ireland last year. (2016)


So you reasonable rugby supporters out there next time this "person" sprouts about doping in SA rugby. Just smile and nod.

 

 

 

7 Go to comments
J
JW 50 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

It's based on averages, well at least the source of stats are. How many kicks did Dmac miss? I only recall that 57 meter kick.


I'm not sure were you going with that comment on others, he was simply pointing out Dmac was better and why. Nothing to do with talent or potential. Sacha looks like he could be one of the best players in the game, that is irrelevant. Albornoz is 27 and has been doing this a lot longer than Dmac.


Keep deflating your opponents, makes it so much better watching you go down!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 54 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

I don't think it's been that good. Many games they were up against it were they not?


But I agree, they have left a lot of points out there. ALB seems like he could be a good improvement their, I disagree it's all the the 10. NZ have the second highest kicking stats and are just behind SA on meters I think (they have a large amount more kicks and regathers). As Ben is saying, removing the best source of those points so far is obviously not the answer, its elsehwere Razor needs to look.


The 2010/17 side no different to last years team, though I did find it interesting Beauden kicked the least of anyone last game. Dmac's pass was right on the money, Beauden ran away from it. You're blaming the wrong guy.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

The Almost Blacks are a new thing, it's not like they can select Richie Mo'unga, or any other such 10, and they've only lost to Argentina and South Africa. That's hardly a reason to change is it?

13 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

You have been doing some digging Ben? It's very 'noteish', like straight out of someones notepad..


It's a great analysis, and I can see from the comments, has people changing their stories.


It's certainly a new style of ten play for the team to deal with, I don't think Richie had anywhere near the sort of vision required for the plays described here (but was otherwise fairly similar), and there has been a fair bit of opportunity loss with how the team deal with it, those two bombed tries by the off timed runs of Reece and Taimati the most simplistic examples to use.


That's the difference that has been analyzed but other authors on the site, the 'systems' in use but the 1st and 3rd ranked teams have often looked more cohesive and team based, and there has been a risk of the All Blacks looking like a one-trick pony, reliant on McKenzie. The last test was a great example of that.


Opto have been doing some great analysis on SA here..

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2024/10/data-behind-south-africa-rugby-championship-success

and I would suggest that they have Dmacs stats above those three except for Sachas kicking propensity of course. They have had the toughest foe this year though.

13 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 1 hour ago
All Blacks defence coach says No. 10 jersey 'should be' fair game

🤣🤣

9 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 1 hour ago
All Blacks defence coach says No. 10 jersey 'should be' fair game

No one is better then mounga … only 10 worthy of the black jersey…

9 Go to comments
F
FC 2 hours ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

Please keep listening to BS advice continue selecting McKenzie.

Amazing talent!....

Makes it a lot easier for everybody to keep beating the Almost Blacks.

13 Go to comments
L
Locke 2 hours ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

The ABs source of ball as been good, they've been highly competitive in the scrum, lineout and breakdown. It's in the utilisation of that ball that the ABs have fallen well short and DMac as the 1st5 needs to take most of the responsibility for that. Nobody can doubt his mercurial ability to create attacking opportunities for himself and those immediately around him but his tactical game management isn't up to scratch. The great AB side of 2010 to 2017 kicked more often and astutely than any other side because they recognised that field position is paramount. DMac plays the game like field position and kicking accuracy is inconsequential, well the ABs average results this year show that couldn't be further from the truth.

And Ardie's horrible pass doesn't excuse DMac's pass. Ardie has been well off form and should make way for Sititi at 8.

13 Go to comments
