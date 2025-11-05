Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Declan Meredith to captain new-look Brumbies against Hong Kong China

Declan Meredith of the Brumbies runs home a try during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and ACT Brumbies at FMG Stadium, on March 01, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Declan Meredith has been handed the ACT Brumbies captaincy for the first time, set to lead the Super Rugby Pacific powerhouse when they play Hong Kong China at Hong Kong Football Club on Saturday evening.

Meredith enjoyed a career-best Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Brumbies in 2025, starting four matches at fly-half and making another eight appearances off the pine. In the inaugural Super Rugby AUS season, Meredith started in all three of the Brumbies’ matches.

Coach Stephen Larkham has given Meredith the figurative captain’s armband for a pre-season match against 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup-bound Hong Kong China, with an inexperienced side without Wallabies and Australia A representatives named.

Hong Kong China qualified for the showpiece event with a 70-22 win over Kora in the final round of the 2025 Asia Rugby Championship. Hong Kong played the Brumby Runners in May, acting as a double header to the round 12 clash with the NSW Waratahs.

“It’s a good opportunity for us. We generally don’t get enough games together at this time of year where they can test themselves at a higher level and bring a fair bit of connection into the team,” Larkham said in a statement.

“The beauty of rugby is you can play it anywhere in the world and a lot of these guys have not been to Hong Kong. So we’ll give them an opportunity where they can get out and have a bit of a look around.

“They will have opportunities to go and experience a different culture and part of the world, and then we get back into a bit of Groundhog Day through the pre-season from next week onwards.

“Declan is one of our game controllers who regularly talks during the game. He’ll be one of the most active participants in huddles, steering the around the field. And he’s been in the program as long as anyone else in this squad.”

Meredith will partner Klayton Thron in the halves, while First Nations & Pasifika XV representative Jarrah McLeod partners Kadin Pritchard in the midfield. Hudson Creighton starts on the left wing, with Australia U20 star Shane Wilcox on the right and Austin Anderson at fullback.

Finn Baxter and Drew Brndusic will make their Brumbies debuts as the starting props, packing down with Chris Mickelson in the front row. Harvey Cordukes and Lachlan Shaw round out the tight five as the second-row duo.

Former Australia U20 skipper Toby Macpherson has been selected at blindside flanker, combining with openside flanker Jack Harley and No. 8 Tuaina Taii Tualima in a promising backrower trio.

This match will be streamed on RugbyPass TV at 7:30 pm AEDT on Saturday. You can sign up for RugbyPass TV HERE.

ACT Brumbies team to take on Hong Kong China

  1. Finn Baxter
  2. Chris Mickelson
  3. Drew Brndusic
  4. Harvey Cordukes
  5. Lachlan Shaw
  6. Toby Macpherson
  7. Jack Harley
  8. Tuaina Taii Tualima
  9. Klayton Thorn
  10.  Declan Meredith ©
  11.  Hudson Creighton
  12.  Jarrah McLeod
  13.  Kadin Pritchard
  14.  Shane Wilcox
  15.  Austin Anderson

Replacements: 

16. Lipina Ata

17. Nate Hepi

18. Tauati Chan-Tung

19. Ollie Aylmer

20. Cadeyrn Neville

21. Judah Saumaisue

22. Dan Nelson

23. Joe Dillon

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 6 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 20 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 33 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 43 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
