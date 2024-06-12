Dan Thomas secures Wales return after 10 years in Premiership

Flanker Dan Thomas has ended his seven-year spell at Bristol by joining Cardiff.

Thomas, 30, made 144 appearances for the Bears but now follows fellow Welshman Callum Sheedy in moving from Ashton Gate to Cardiff Arms Park ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“I am a proud Welshman and to be able to return home to Wales with Cardiff was a big pull in my decision,” Carmarthen-born Thomas told the club website.

“Being able to play in the URC is also something that appealed to me given the challenge of going up against so many different playing styles in different countries and environments.”

Thomas spent three years at Gloucester before joining Bristol.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: “I’m really pleased to bring Dan on board ahead of next season and feel he is a really good fit for the club.

“He suits our attacking playing style as a fast and dynamic openside, who is effective on both sides of the ball and has a lot of experience from the Premiership.”