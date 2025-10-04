Clermont thrash Top 14 newbies to break points record in France

ASM Clermont’s 84–31 thrashing of US Montauban set a new Top 14 benchmark for total points in a single match, the 115-point shootout rewriting the competition’s record books.

At Stade Marcel-Michelin, the hosts delivered a dazzling display for the Les Jaunards faithful, running in twelve tries, while Montauban crossed four times — sixteen in total on an extraordinary afternoon.

After a 43–31 loss away to Racing 92 last week, Christophe Urios’s men struck first inside the opening minute, with France U20 international Barnabé Massa the first to dot down.

From there, Clermont ran riot, racking up thirteen tries in under eighty minutes while Montauban could only manage four, providing a feast of entertainment for the home fans.

Wing Joris Jurand was the only player to bag a brace. Sébastien Bézy, Léon Daricarrère, Alex Newsome, Harrison Plummer, Alivereti Raka, Giorgi Akhaladze, Sacha Lotrian, Axel Guillaud and Étienne Fourcade were Clermont’s other try-scorers, with Plummer adding nine conversions from the tee.

Pro D2 stalwart Jérôme Bosviel scored 14 points for Montauban, while Vaea Fifita grabbed his first try for the club. Hugo Zabalza and Springbok Sikhumbuzo Notshe got the visitors’ other scores.

Despite the thumping win, Clermont sit 11th, having lost three of their opening fixtures, and could yet slip further if Union Bordeaux-Bègles beat Lyon tonight.

This wasn’t Clermont’s first Top 14 record — the Jaunards still hold the mark for most points and tries by one team after hammering US Dax 95–7 in 2008, when Brock James kicked 25 points in a season that would ultimately end in heartache.