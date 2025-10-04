Northern Edition
'A witch hunt... ridiculous' - France superstar Antoine Dupont speaks out

Antoine Dupont attends the Ligue 1 McDonald's match between Paris Saint-Germain and AJ Auxerre at Parc des Princes on September 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

France captain Antoine Dupont has taken aim at French rugby’s financial watchdogs, branding the Top 14 salary cap rules “too invasive” and claiming they are punishing players for the league’s own commercial success.

Speaking to AFP on Thursday, the injured scrum-half accused the National Rugby League (LNR) of overreach in its efforts to police player earnings, particularly through image rights and sponsorships linked to club partners.

“The salary cap rules prevent us from using our individual image through traditional advertising contracts,” Dupont said during the renewal of Toulouse’s partnership with Peugeot, a deal for which he also serves as a personal ambassador.

The LNR is currently reviewing the salary cap structure, with president Yann Roubert proposing a new, lower limit for next season. The current ceiling stands at €10.7 million per club — already reduced during the Covid-19 period — and includes income generated from commercial partnerships if those companies are also tied to the player’s club.

The League has defended the approach as “a recently reinforced principle of transparency,” arguing that the inclusion of such payments prevents indirect salary inflation through off-the-books deals.

Dupont, however, says that justification no longer holds water.

“Four or five years ago, clubs had fewer sponsorship deals,” he said. “Today, it’s becoming a problem for most of the players on the French team… because we already know we’re restricted by this salary cap.”

He added that demands raised by players’ union Provale had been ignored by the LNR.

France’s domestic competition is booming: the Top 14 has posted record attendance and broadcast figures, and its clubs have won the last five Champions Cups. Yet Dupont insists the players driving that growth are being left behind.

“We find ourselves in a growing rugby economy thanks to us, the players in the middle,” he said. “And in the end we don’t benefit from it because salaries are stagnating or even falling, and we can’t use our image. It’s starting to be too much.”

The Toulouse star also accused the LNR of crossing privacy lines in its enforcement efforts.

“Even within their right of oversight, they are trying to be increasingly invasive by asking us to name all of our partners, even those who are not partners with the club,” he said. “They want to know everything about our assets, so it’s turning into a bit of a witch hunt where they want to expose the cheaters but it’s becoming ridiculous.”

The LNR has maintained that “the debate is completely open,” and that Provale remains part of the consultation process — though Dupont’s remarks suggest that patience among the players’ ranks is wearing thin.

Comments

8 Comments
H
Hellhound 6 days ago

I am not sufficiently updated about this topic and somehow it seems that something went a miss during translation. I'll wait for Nick Bishop's article on it. However, I don't see any reason why they should invade anyone's personal finances unless they have a court order to do so suspecting malpractices. Anything or any sponsorship NOT part of the club, have nothing to do with anyone. That isn't oversight. It's snooping. It's disgusting behaviour from the LNR. The players drive the league. Without them there are no product to sell, no sponsorships, no nothing. There is so much money floating around, that the players deserve more. If they should stop playing as punishment, the LNR would lose a lot of money.

J
JW 6 days ago

Anyone know if this translation is correct? He’s fine with the salary cap, it’s just the invasion of privacy?


Seems fair enough, I don’t know how other sports do it though, I can’t think why it might not be enough to look at the club, then look at it’s investors and monitor them. I assume they need all Duponts bank accounts to monitor his payments though.

A
Atlas 6 days ago

Money Money Money..its so funny…in a rich mans world

50 50 on this one. Do not know the details

B
BI 7 days ago

The rules make sense to me. Salary caps are there in the first place to prevent teams with the most money from dominating the league. Paying players through club sponsorships is just another method of payment. If Dupont wants to do work with companies that aren’t involved with Toulouse, he’s free to do so.

J
JW 6 days ago

He doesn’t seem to have a problem with that. Do you know if he should be free to to so privately though?

S
SB 7 days ago

If the money is growing due to the game, the players must be rewarded appropriately.

J
JPM 7 days ago

Moreover their health and their availability to play for France must also be taken seriously into account. But LNR (and its broadcaster Canal+) is only looking at its own interests refusing to go for Top12 or at the minimum restructuring the Top14.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments