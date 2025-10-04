England star Fin Smith agrees huge deal with Northampton

Northampton Saints have announced that England and Lions fly-half Fin Smith has signed a new multi-year contract to remain at Franklin’s Gardens.

Fissler Confidential broke the news eight days ago that Smith had become the first of Saints’ England stars to agree a new deal with the club.

Smith, 22, who was signed from Worcester Warriors in 2022, was a major target for Newcastle Red Bulls next summer. He has scored 589 points in Black, Green and Gold and says that moving to the club has helped him mature.

“I’ve loved my time at Saints so far and feel like I’ve developed massively as a person on and off the pitch. I turned up as a 19-year-old, a bit naïve, probably just happy to find a team after everything that happened at Worcester.

“I have to thank Northampton as a club and a place for helping me figure out who I want to be, how I want to play the game, and what it means to play here.

“It’s shaped me in a big way. I came here as a young boy who was just trying to find his feet, develop his style, and compete for the shirt.

“A big goal I have written down for the next couple of years is to go to a Rugby World Cup. I’ve absolutely loved my time playing at No.10 for England through the Six Nations and the Autumn before.

“That’s something I want to continue doing, and a reason for me wanting to stay playing in the PREM. There were other options for me to explore at the end of this contract cycle, but ultimately staying in Northampton felt right.

“I am close to my family here, and I genuinely love coming to work every day – being surrounded by my best mates, playing the kind of rugby that suits me.

“And working within a coaching set-up that brings out the best in all of us. As a club, we’re in a period where the core group have been together for a long time.

“I believe we can go on to be really successful, win a handful of trophies, and become a dominant force in the league. Personally, I want to keep striving to be the best player and person I can be, and be a big part of a successful team at Saints and with England,” said Smith.

Saints’ Director of Rugby, Phil Dowson, is delighted to keep Smith at the club and help the club’s push for honours over the coming seasons.

“It’s a huge testament to this club that we’ve secured Fin’s signature. Fin is a world-class player who’s been outstanding for us since he joined.

“He arrived at a time that was incredibly difficult for him personally, considering the demise of Worcester Warriors, and then had the added pressure of stepping into Dan Biggar’s shoes.

“Fin has never once shied away from any of it; he’s not looked back and has more than stepped up into that leadership role at fly-half for us.

“One of the things we love about Fin is that he always wants to get better. Even though he’s just gone on a British & Irish Lions tour, he wants more; he wanted to be playing in those Tests.

“He’s an ambitious player, and he thinks that this club is the best place for him to achieve everything he wants to – and of course that’s something we agree with.

“Most importantly, though, Fin’s a good man who I’ve got a lot of respect for. We’re thrilled to keep a person like that within our environment.”

Sam Vesty, Head Coach at Saints, added: “Fin’s a great person, a big character in the squad, and an absolute gentleman off the field.

“Fin’s a real leader of this squad; he wants us to be better as a team, and he puts a lot of emphasis on helping the people around him. That makes my life as a coach an easy one.

“He also is unbelievably easy to coach, and has been an absolute pleasure to work with since he joined us. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

