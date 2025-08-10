Northern Edition
Christchurch to host Super Rugby Pacific Super Round 2026

The Crusaders celebrate their victory in the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final match between Crusaders and Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on June 21, 2025. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP) (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of the full release of the Super Rugby Pacific 2026 fixtures in the coming weeks, Super Rugby Pacific has announced today that the Super Round for the upcoming season will be hosted at Christchurch’s new stadium, Te Kaha.

It will be the first major event held at the new stadium, which is on track to be ready for the Super Round in late April 2026.

The Super Round has never been hosted in New Zealand, so for the Crusaders, New Zealand Rugby, and Super Rugby Pacific to come together and agree to launch the new stadium with this event, it’s an exciting announcement for fans to put in their 2026 calendar.

The event will be hosted in Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific competition in 2026, the weekend starting on April 24, where the Crusaders will open the historic weekend against an unconfirmed opponent on Friday night.

Two fixtures are confirmed for Saturday, with the Hurricanes taking on the ACT Brumbies in the Captain Shout Cup, before the Blues take on the Queensland Reds with a chance to win the Sellars Dixon Medal.

Sunday will feature a double header, meaning all up, the weekend will feature five games and ten teams in one of the first opportunities for fans and players to see the 25,000 capacity stadium up close.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley is delighted with the announcement, which he says will hopefully generate excitement among fans ahead of the upcoming season.

“Super Round is a celebration of what makes Super Rugby Pacific special. Fans can expect fast-paced rugby, classic rivalries, and an electric stadium atmosphere as supporters across the Pacific come together to celebrate Super Round,” Mesley said on a Super Rugby Pacific statement.

“Hosting this event in Otautahi Christchurch is a fantastic way to showcase the best of our competition. We’re excited to work with the city and the Crusaders to deliver something unforgettable.”

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge echoes what Mesley says, as he’s excited to see the public support the new stadium in 2026.

“This event is bigger than rugby, it’s a celebration of One NZ Stadium coming to life,” Mansbridge said.

“I’m stoked that the new stadium is going to host rugby, concerts and an amazing array of community events – but there’s no better way to kick it off than recognise the DNA of this region and start with Super Round hosted by Super Rugby Pacific and the very grateful Crusaders club.”

Phil Mauger, Mayor of Christchurch, says there’s no better way to kick off the new era at Te Kaha.

“The opening event at One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha will be a major milestone in the remarkable comeback story of our city and it is great to share that with our friends and neighbours from all across the country, Australia and the Pacific.

“We are really proud to be able to launch this amazing venue on behalf of Christchurch and know it will be a place where great memories are made.”

3 Comments
Y
YeowNotEven 5 days ago

Could become an event like the sevens if they do it right

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Sounds like a plan 👍

D
DB 6 days ago

So good - me and the lads already scheming for this.

