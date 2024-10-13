Northern Edition

'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

By Ben Smith
All Blacks dejected after the try of Malcolm Marx of the Springboks during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams says that the current day All Blacks team “don’t like it” when faced with pressure at the international level.

After they let three possible wins go during the Rugby Championship with late fades in the final quarter, Williams believes that they “struggle” when the going gets tough.

He believes it comes from the style of play in Super Rugby Pacific where scoring as many tries as possible is the modus operandi where defences are not as tight as the  international level.

“It’s a good question, I feel like you build that DNA just through winning games,” Williams told Off The Ball.

“We were very fortunate to have the squad that we had in that era, and South Africa have that now.

“It’s a hard one but I feel that New Zealand, the All Blacks, if we are going to call a spade a spade, when the going gets tough, when the microscope is put heavily on them, they don’t like to feel the pressure.

“We like to blow teams away at the minute, it’s kind of like that Super Rugby style of play. The way your leading, playing well, everything is free flowing and things are comfortable as a rugby player.

“But as soon as the heat comes on, as soon as that battle intensifies, and we’ve seen it. Like you said, three out of the last six games, that last 20 minute period when the heat is on, we’re struggling and falling away.”

The solution according to the former All Black is to change the way they use the bench to fight “power with power”.

The top two ranked nations, Ireland and South Africa, routinely select less than three backs on their bench, while the All Blacks have stayed true to their formula.

“I try and look at the things from an open perspective. We can’t just blow teams away anymore,” Williams said.

“We’ve got to look at what the greatest teams in the world at the moment are doing, what’s Ireland doing, what’s South Africa doing?

“Example, the Bomb Squad, they’ve been putting no backs on the bench, these guys are crazy. Well, how about we meet power with power?

“We’ve got Beauden Barrett that can play a few different positions, we’ve got Rieko Ioane who can slide onto the wing.

“How about we mix it up and put Dalton Papali’i on the bench? We should be carrying an extra forward. We’ve got the depth, we’ve got the talent, I just feel like the coaches need to accept that we are not where we once were.

“We’ve got to fight power with power, test the waters so to speak.”

All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour 'exactly what we need'

Katelyn Vahaakolo scores hat-trick as New Zealand beat France in WXV 1

BREAKING

Ex-Wallaby Rocky Elsom faces international arrest warrant

BREAKING

Leinster manhandle Munster in front of new URC record crowd

 

 

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 6 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

600.


Whoops, 601. I never made it to the bottom last time.

601 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

He’s in far better form than BB or Ardie, and Ethan Blackadder is (shock horror) injured AGAIN.

Gotta being someone in.

9 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
Wallaroos brace for ‘a final’ with WXV 2 title on the line against Scotland

Great win over SCOTLAND AUSSIES TO WIN WXV 2 FULLY DESERVED!!! from a Kiwi Fan!

1 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

I think the Wallabies improved ability to retain the ball for several phases is more than enough opportunity for the halfbacks to prove their worth.


In regards to Sio and Ainsley, Sio I could agree with, he played very well last night against Bristol but I have no idea about who Ainsley is or what his form is like.


The Latu ship has sailed and hooker is not a position we currently have issues with.


I have written a seperate column just on Skelton which will come out in the comings days, so I agree with you there.


If Skelton is playing then I think for this tour it is enough and it is worth to continue to get game time and minutes into the current lock stocks.


Hodge doesn't fit in this side.


I wish Perese had been used at 12 consistenly by Wallabies and Tahs alike. But I don't think he is the right player to come in and add for now. Perhaps after the Lions, he wasn't a regular starter before he left under any coach, why would we draft him in now?

10 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Ok, Mr. Mathis. Lol

9 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Kids a super star, stop wrapping him in cotton wool.

9 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think I know what you mean. The game is somehow undeveloped in France, 3rd in terms of audience but 10th in number of licences, and mostly concentrated in the south (although there are some changes lately with Vannes in top14 and the 1st North club in accessing the 3rd league). There is a fraction of the public who will only watch international matches, more specifically WC and the 6N, so maybe winning tours would bring even more attention to the national team and develop the game in the north. However I believe tours are mostly seen as no more than "friendly" matchs by casual fans here. Perhaps the future international Nations Cup could change it, but the problem will remain the same with a first round planned in July 2026.

As for the other nations, maybe Georgia could have their own league; but I think this would be at the detriment of the level of their players and they are a bit isolated geographically. For Portugal or Spain I believe it is way too soon. If I am not mistaken a good part of their players are bi-nationals and either born/train in France, they might be dependent on french leagues for some time, at least for the formation. Hard to tell what will happen for long term development though.

601 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

DeGroot may not start if he is still in the form he was against the Wallabies.


DMac will start, and he has been alright. BB looked pretty dreadful in comparison against the Aussies.


I think Proctor is more likely to come off the bench and push Ioane out to wing ATM.


Jacobson should never be in the black jersey again, he is fing awful.

9 Go to comments
P
PC 4 hours ago
Dominic Gardiner tipped to have ‘very important’ role in Crusaders’ future

Yeah I don't think foz actually found him. They have these things called development squads for that. And given he hasn't played for the abs but joined for crusaders in 2022, that means razor gets to claim finding him.

3 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 4 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Football actually arouses more passion than rugby in South Africa. Make no mistake Rugby is not an African sport. It might be the most successful sport but it is not the one the masses follow in South Africa. Most would rather go watch a Chiefs game even if the All Blacks are playing South Africa. Nz lives and breaths rugby. South Africa does not even if it seem that way. With 70 mil people rugby does have a decent following here.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In case those who dispute the point around french teams generally not faring well away from home have missed today’s top14 results, there were six games and yes, you guessed it, there were six home wins. Not necessarily hugely significant but regular followers of the league will know well that it is a regular occurrence in the league match day rounds.


Just sayin…

601 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Go do your homework and size their deals vs top14, ‘probably’ doesn’t cut it!


And it’s a pipe dream to think rugby union can overtake any of the dominant sports in aus.


As for America, did you not learn anything from the demise of sr…

601 Go to comments
A
A 5 hours ago
Ulster edge out Connacht to return to winning ways after South Africa trip

Connacht were good should have won but for some home town referee decisions. The silly take from the bbc boys was silly ex. Connacht will always come prepared to a game like that and you can expect hard knocks. Connacht played with dignity and I respect them for this and I totally expect this from them. Got the 2 bp’s and should have 🏆.

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

30 what?

82 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

lol - Freeman has 8 caps this year. All 8 of them were starts. SFM has 8 caps too, but only 3 of them were starts. By any measure, Freeman is more integral to England than SFM is to South Africa.


Moodie was fit at the world cup, but didn't make the 23 for any of SA's important fixtures. He isn't a key part of the team.


To be clear Moodie has 11 caps, and SFM has 8. George Martin has 16, so he's clearly not "untested".


Feyi-Waboso has 4 consecutive test starts and CCS has 3. SFM managed 3 in a row this summer before being dropped. Moodie managed the same last summer before being dropped.


"It seems you only know two players in SA."

you're the one who brought them up.


this comment thread really has been a bit of a trainwreck for you.

82 Go to comments
J
JW 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yes, it is.


All Blacks are playing in it this week before they leave.

601 Go to comments
J
JW 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Tandem might be the wrong word, the only thing in tandem is the timing of it, used to highlight and make it obvious that players are in either one or the other of them.


Just like the URC is played in tandem with the Top 14.

601 Go to comments
J
JW 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Haha have you been listening to Neil Barnes as well?


The concept is certainly not that, what you think it is, common, follow along better. I would wonder if the top squads aren't able to bolster their squads for another window like what they do now during 6N. And field two separate teams obviously.


If they can do that for say a month of consecutive weeks (maybe the squads are bolstered for a bigger period) of pool play at least then you've immediately negated the problem with any of the other improvements (of which may also negate the problem and the need to play midweed).

601 Go to comments
S
SC 6 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Mathis should be nowhere near the All Blacks until he plays a full season of Super Rugby and earns a starting position on his SRP franchise

9 Go to comments
J
JW 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

There's probably three sports in Australia that have bigger seasons or packages than LNR Ed.


I also wouldn't really say those ingredient's are "missing" (Japan and America), it's more like they're just not being used at the moment. SR is sadly not in a position to add them yet either, they're on a deadline to having something that is by 2031 for sure though.

601 Go to comments
