Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
31 - 20
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
19 - 23
FT
WOMENS
22 - 6
FT
33 - 3
FT
WOMENS
35 - 40
FT
19 - 25
FT
38 - 10
FT
31 - 55
FT
66 - 12
FT
26 - 24
FT
33 - 26
FT
37 - 7
FT
31 - 22
FT
WOMENS
38 - 7
FT
8 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 8
FT
26 - 12
FT
LIVE
42'
LIVE
30'
LIVE
29'
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
22:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
United Rugby Championship

Leinster manhandle Munster in front of new URC record crowd

By PA
Tom Farrell of Munster is tackled by Caelan Doris of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster showed why they are the United Rugby Championship pacesetters with a convincing 26-12 bonus-point win over Munster at Croke Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

A record league crowd of 80,468 watched the Irish provinces battle it out at GAA HQ for the second time in 15 years, albeit that injuries meant Munster were not at full strength.

Leo Cullen’s men helped themselves to a first-half bonus point, with RG Snyman scoring against his former team on the stroke of half-time.

Video Spacer

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson on facing a desperate Edinburgh side

The Stormers will be expecting a tougher encounter this week after having to show immense patience to beat Zebre Parma last week

Video Spacer

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson on facing a desperate Edinburgh side

The Stormers will be expecting a tougher encounter this week after having to show immense patience to beat Zebre Parma last week

Tries from James Lowe, captain Caelan Doris and Hugo Keenan – all inside the opening quarter of an hour – had the hosts in control.

Resilient Munster put Emerging Ireland’s Sean O’Brien over in the 34th minute, having had an earlier Calvin Nash effort ruled out.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
26 - 12
Full-time
Munster
All Stats and Data

The industrious Mike Haley touched down with 15 minutes remaining but there were no further scores with Leinster’s Ross Byrne and Ciaran Frawley both missing penalties.

Croke Park became the 54th different venue to host a URC fixture and Munster, who lost the 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final here, fell behind when Lowe crossed out wide in the fifth minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frawley converted and also added the extras after player-of-the-match Doris had spun out of a Jack Crowley tackle to score.

Keenan added the third try thanks to slick hands from Jamie Osborne and Frawley again converted.

Alex Nankivell’s forward pass meant Nash missed out on a try in response but Gavin Coombes’ inside ball, off a lineout, sent O’Brien surging over to make it 21-5.

Snyman hit back, crashing over past former team-mates John Ryan and Craig Casey, before a defence-dominated third quarter saw Munster held scoreless despite Tom Farrell’s best efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took a Coombes kick in behind to put Haley over, yet Leinster finished the stronger and a Frawley penalty from distance bounced back off the left-hand post.

Related

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

Leinster player ratings: Leinster stormed out of the gates at Croke Park, threatening to run away with it with a commanding 21-0 scoreline with just 14 minutes on the clock against a shell-shocked Munster. 

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

2

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

3

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

4

Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

5

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

6

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez opens talks with Top 14 big boys

7

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

8

Ireland to play first ever Test match against Portugal in 2025

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JD Kiwi 6 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Could well be right there

589 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 10 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It's not splitting hairs, we're talking a very different degree of difficulty and even then he was top in his primary task for our game plan.


In my line of work nobody would get away with using such skewed metrics with so few data points to form a definitive opinion on relative performance. It would ultimately come down to the subjective judgement of the decision maker. Considering that Cane hasn't been selected ahead of a match fit Papalii or Blackadder this year we don't yet know what that judgement will be.

589 Go to comments
S
SC 36 minutes ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Maybe Mathis could play one game of Super Rugby first, lol.

3 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Get Ollie Mathis in the ABs XV. Just tell Chay Fihaki to go away and do some ‘work ons’ or whatever and put Ollie in the squad. Chop chop.

3 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

My All Black Team vs England, Ireland, France


1 DeGroot

2 Taylor

3 Lomax

4 S. Barrett

5 Vaa’i

6 Sititi

7 Blackadder

8 Savea

9 Roigard

10 B. Barrett

11 Clarke

12 J. Barrett

13 Proctor

14 Ioane

15 Jordan


16 Aumua

17 Williams

18 Tosi

19 Tuipulotu

20 Jacobson

21 Ratima

22 McKenzie

23 Lienart-Brown

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The English and Welsch players too. No certainty about contracts, insecurity about payments and all the problems over the last couple of seasons is tough to take. I don't blame players wanting to go to France. It's getting harder out there to become a sport professional. Immense talent with not enough clubs that can pay what they are worth.

589 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm not blaming the top 14. Undeniably these competitions are good for the players, but not for international rugby as per say. If they would release those players during Test windows, it would be a great start, but they don't care about that. However, you are damned if you do and damned if you don't. You can't keep everyone happy. It is what it is.

589 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Same happens to me. Now I must go to history to go to an article. There is very few that takes me to the comment

589 Go to comments
p
peter dallas 4 hours ago
Ireland to play first ever Test match against Portugal in 2025

Porto would be a perfect destination for this game... flights from Ireland... airport to stadium metro line..

2 Go to comments
r
rs 4 hours ago
Bristol vs Exeter Chiefs | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Literally unwatchable with that female commentator - so shrill, talks too much and doesn't understand the nuances required, it's not an all gals afternoon brunch.

1 Go to comments
C
CN 4 hours ago
Wales avoid relegation from WXV 2 with clinical win over Japan

Wales still have some work to do before the 6N and indeed the World Cup next year but it is pleasing to see them developing to look to involve the backs more

2 Go to comments
D
DP 6 hours ago
Wallace Sititi hailed by coach as ‘everything you want in an All Black’

This bloke is awesome. Play him, bed him in, that’s the next wave of quality back row player for NZ.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Am I the only one who experiences this problem?


When I click on the notification that someone has responded to my comment - it takes me to a “page does not exist” screen. Or does nothing.


This only seems to happen on pages where RP writers are responding. So basically mostly on Nicks articles. And basically his fault.


It’s really frustrating and devalues the user experience. Makes world rugby look like they can’t run websites or world rugby.


Discuss.


Nick, can you be a star 🤩🔫 and log a ticket there with your IT?


Ta.

589 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 7 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Most of these countries also have franchises (Black Lions or Lusitanos for instance) to help with that.

Regarding Argentina, did they really improve when Jaguares played Super Rugby though ? In 2007, most players were based in France and they had a pretty good WC. They also had a great generation of players at that time. Sadly we won't know what Jaguares experience could have brought if they stayed in the competition.

For Georgia I would argue the experience gained in top14 served them well. A good third of their players also play against other european franchises (competition that they usually dominates) and now in the ERC where they will face thougher competition. I agree they need more test matchs against tier 1 nations and top14 doesn't prevent them to do so. When was the last time they could play the ABs for instance ?

Romania is a team who used to have a lot of players in french leagues, until they got hit hard by JIFF regulation as well as the concurrence of Georgian players. Now most of them play in their national championship. One can see how it impacted their national team.

Globally it doesn't look like having players in european leagues hurt these teams. What they definitely miss is more international test competitions against tougher opposition though, and top14 is not the problem for that.

589 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

And xenophobic.

589 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Rude and offensive. I don’t care about agreeing.

589 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly. Everyone wants to pull down the number one. Cut down the tall mielies.

589 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Another player touted as a potential coach is Kwagga Smith.


Which I think makes a lot of sense.

589 Go to comments
A
AM 7 hours ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Agree with those apart from half back. Hard to play well at 9 if you don’t have forward dominance, which they haven’t.


You miss several others that are needed as well:


- Sio and Ainsley at props. The scrum is poor with Thor and Bell off and both are playing well in Europe. These are the two most important ones as we have seen scrum penalties destroy a team’s chances of winning.

- Latu is Australia’s best jackler together with Tizanno. McReight has struggled in that area at test level and we need more competition at breakdown time.

- Skelton is Australias best player

- Philip or Arnold, both are dominant lineout jumpers.

- Hodge. The kicking game in general play from 10 and 15 has been poor and his giant boot is needed to settle things down. Play him at 12 or 15.


I’d also bring in Izaia Perese for his defence in place of Paisami who has been woeful for the wallabies.

9 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Time to cut your losses methinks, he reckons it’s ok to run the top14 in tandem with a European rugby league and a full international test calendar on top!


Truth is he knows very well that the crucial ingredient missing from SH rugby that means they will never be able to replicate that success is scale. The next best thing for nz/aus is 🇯🇵…

589 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad
Search