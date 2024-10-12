Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

By Ian Cameron
RG Snyman of Leinster celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's fourth try during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster player ratings: The men in blue stormed out of the gates at Croke, threatening to run away with the game with a commanding 21-0 scoreline with just 14 minutes on the clock – a shell-shocked Munster looking like mere spectators in the opening quarter.

After racking up a bonus point before halftime, Leo Cullen’s side lost their mojo, Munster doing enough to stop what could have been an embarrassing thrashing in the country’s biggest domestic fixture.

1. Andrew Porter – 6.5/10
Another solid shift from Porter, who put in the hard yards in both the scrum and the loose. His work rate was decent even though he didn’t have as many dominant carries as we’ve seen in other games.

2. Lee Barron – 7.5
A decent outing, with the lineout generally being a strength for Leinster (when he was throwing in at least). While his work at the breakdown was commendable, Leinster might want a bit more from him in the loose. Replaced after halftime after shipping a big knock in the first forty.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 6
Furlong had plenty on his hands at scrum time with Jeremy Loughman, his former teammate. The pair traded scrum penalties at the set-piece – once a strength of the Wexford man – remains an area of current weakness. Leinster’s scrum admittedly improved when Loughman went off with a facial injury.

Set Plays

3
Scrums
9
100%
Scrum Win %
100%
11
Lineout
16
91%
Lineout Win %
69%
5
Restarts Received
3
83%
Restarts Received Win %
100%

4. RG Snyman – 6
The giant Bok struggled to impose himself in the first half. His try just before half-time aside, his impact was relatively minimal. Assumed the role of the pantomime villain when he was booed off the pitch by Munster fans in the 50th minute.

5. James Ryan – 7
Ryan led by example with his relentless work rate. He was a nuisance at the breakdown and delivered his usual steady performance, though not quite his most commanding display.

6. Jack Conan – 6
Conan was reasonably effective in the loose, making a few solid carries and contributing to Leinster’s breakdown work, without being spectacular in his short time on the pitch. Replaced after 19 minutes by Max Deegan after getting injured.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7
As always, van der Flier hit like a Kyrgyzstan mountain goat, getting through a mountain of work defensively. His energy levels were high, but he didn’t have many opportunities to show his attacking skills.

8. Caelan Doris – 8.5
Doris was immense, both in attack and defence. He carried powerfully, broke tackles, and was a constant threat at the breakdown. A huge dominant tackle in the fifth minute saw Leinster win a turnover, setting the physicality bar after a sleepy start for the men in blue.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
26 - 12
Full-time
Munster
All Stats and Data

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8
The tempo-setter for Leinster, Gibson-Park was sharp around the fringes and kept Munster guessing all game. His speed of service allowed Leinster to keep the pressure on. Other than a strange move which saw him throw a widely inaccurate ball in at the lineout, this was classic JGP.

10. Ciaran Frawley – 8
Not the cleanest of starts for Frawley, with a missed tackle and a clearance kick that was partially charged down. Pulled the strings brilliantly after that, controlling the tempo and making key decisions at crucial moments. His distribution and kicking game kept Munster on the back foot.

11. James Lowe – 8
Opening his account after just six minutes, Lowe was dangerous every time he touched the ball. He made several line breaks and kept Munster’s defence on high alert throughout the game. His kicking wasn’t pretty but it was effective.

12. Jamie Osborne – 6.5
Osborne was solid without being spectacular. His defensive work was strong, and while he didn’t have many opportunities in attack, he kept things ticking over nicely in the midfield.

13. Garry Ringrose – 7
Ringrose was a rock in defence and showed his usual composure in attack. His leadership in the backline helped Leinster maintain structure, though he wasn’t as prominent with ball in hand.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
3.7
7
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
1.7
7
Entries

14. Liam Turner – 5
Turner had a very mixed game. While he was busy defensively he didn’t make the same impact in attack as some of his teammates. A couple of handling errors didn’t help his cause.

15. Hugo Keenan – 7
It didn’t take Keenan long to shake off any 15s rustiness after a summer playing Sevens. An early duff kick aside, his positioning was spot-on and he sprang up in attack to claim Leinter’s third try.

REPLACEMENTS

16. Gus McCarthy – 7
Made a solid impact when he came on. His energy and aggression were valuable in the latter stages.

17. Cian Healy – 7
Healy added a stabilizing presence in the scrum after coming on in the 65th minute.

18. Thomas Clarkson – 7
Clarkson brought fresh legs and scrummaged well. He didn’t make a huge impact in open play but was solid in the tight exchanges.

19. Ryan Baird – NA
Baird came on for just two minutes before injuring himself.

Turnovers

5
Turnovers Won
5
12
Turnovers Lost
12

20. Max Deegan – 7
Deegan stepped in for Jack Conan after just 19 minutes, delivering a solid performance. His work at the breakdown and consistent defensive efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

21. Luke McGrath – 7
McGrath brought his usual snappy service and played his part in finishing out the game.

22. Ross Byrne – 5
Byrne was solid off the bench but didn’t have many chances to influence the game.

23. Harry Byrne – NA
A quiet cameo from Harry Byrne, who didn’t have much time to make an impact.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

