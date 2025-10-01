Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Byron McGuigan's message to Steve Borthwick after England defence trial

Byron McGuigan, England Rugby Assistant Defence Coach, looks on prior to the rugby international match between England XV and France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Sale Sharks defence coach Byron McGuigan insists that Lee Blackett’s departure from Bath to take up his new attack role with England will not impact on the reigning Premiership champions’ try-scoring power.

Blackett’s final game as Bath’s attack guru came in the opening round of this campaign and saw Harlequins defeated 42-24 at the Twickenham Stoop despite the West Country side missing key players such as Finn Russell, Santiago Carreras, Will Stuart and Thomas du Toit.

It now falls to McGuigan and his Sale defence to try and shackle Bath at the Recreation Ground and the former Scotland wing knows what a Blackett inspired attack can deliver having sat alongside the ex-Wasps boss during England’s unbeaten summer Tests against Argentina (35-12, 22-17) and the USA (40-5), achieved without their British and Irish Lions stars.

McGuigan and Blackett were drafted into head coach Steve Borthwick’s management team following Richard Wigglesworth’s call-up to the Lions coaching set-up in Australia. Blackett made such a positive impact that Wigglesworth has moved to the England defence coach role to allow the Bath man to take over the attack he masterminded so well in the Americas.

McGuigan was England’s defence coach against the Pumas and Eagles and told RugbyPass: “Lee is a really passionate coach who brings a real energy and buzz around the coaching environment. When he speaks you can see the passion and he is also very competitive in training sessions. He is a really likeable guy and within the first couple of days we created a connection and friendship.

“I was doing the defence and he was attack and we competed every day and that was great. Lee is so clear in the way he wants his teams to attack and so good at getting that message across. That is not something that Bath will forget quickly and he has created good habits and a really dangerous attacking team that will be influenced by Lee for some time to come. Bath are still arguably the biggest challenge in the Premiership.

“Bath will be very powerful and if we are not disciplined and match them physically they have the players to put points on the board.”

McGuigan also won plaudits for his defence work and while the Sharks bid for trophy success this season is his main focus, the 36-year-old is eager for more Test match experience as a coach.

McGuigan, who won 10 Scotland caps, said: “All coaches aspire to be at the highest level and that is England and I have had a taste of it. I loved my time and so if an opportunity opened up then it’s certainly something I would want to do.

“The coaching group was very clear, detailed and purposeful and for me I was in a real high-performance environment and I absolutely loved it. Going into England, the biggest challenge is that you have a group of players from different clubs and you have to get them aligned in just two weeks before you play a Test match.

“I was really surprised how quickly the players processed information and how brave they were to buy into a plan that may be different to what they are doing with their clubs. One area I was worried about was how quickly can I get this information to transfer but the players did an incredible job.”

The opening round of Gallagher PREM matches produced an average of 60 points per game which is up from the 55 that was last season’s average over the entire season. McGuigan believes that the harder pitches and better conditions at the start and end of a season help promote running rugby with the middle section dominated by poorer weather and heavier pitches.

He added: “The way the laws are going at the moment I feel favours a game that is more exciting and enjoyable to watch so attacks are on top. Defensively you have to make sure you are looking at the future and where the game is going and start coaching and picking up the right trends so you have a system in place that can withstand the way teams are attacking at the moment.

“Sometimes teams get stuck in their ways and if you don’t move forward you will get found out. A big factor is the drier ball and the speed of ball is higher at the start and that also happens at the back end of the season when scores start getting bigger.

“One of the most dangerous kinds of ball to attack from is transition turnover ball and attack and defence goes hand in hand. Our defence has to be a weapon that creates try scoring opportunities for us. We will use our defence to get the ball back and put us in positions to score tries.

“We structure the week so that attack and defence are equally important and if we want to be a great team that wins trophies then our defence has to be really good.”

Sale’s turnover power is headed by Tom and Ben Curry along with prop Bevan Rodd but McGuigan wants to “upskill” the team’s backs to add them to the ball stealing threat to the opposition. “Tom and Ben are obsessed with the game and love to be challenged,” explained McGuigan.

“They think deeply about the game and I have known both of them since they were 18 years old, and I really enjoy the trust we have built over the years and I can have open and honest conversations with them and then they take the lead to drive things. They are such incredible players and all our internationals are setting the standards for the squad.

“Tom Roebuck has grown so much in the last 18 months and I just wonder how far he can take it and we have so many of these great young players.

“Ultimately, defence is there to keep you in the fight and in the game and that will win you big games. We went on a good run of games at the end of last season and our defence was crucial in getting us there. That was massive credit to the players who turned up every day, bought into a plan and then delivered brilliant commitment on match days.”

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 11 minutes ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yeah 2 matches in a row showed clear dominance. I think even Ryan is in denial.

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

The issue with Love is the worst, if most important, of the incompetent selections between 10 and 15 that has defined Robertson's AB's in 2024, and 2025 up until last weekend.

Very few raise serious questions over the forwards and halfbacks. They have brought new players [Tosi, Norris, Holland, Parker, Sititi, Ratima, Hotham] through quickly even though they had more experienced options and already had a relatively inexperienced group in place. They haven't flinched, have given them squad places, given them minutes. The forwards are the best NZ's got, and they are developing. Ryan and Robertson know what they are doing there.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

He definately speaks gibberish. I wonder how the players understand him.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yep Sacha is at the start a bit like Dan Carter. But it is the start of something special…

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



Laurie Mains is not giving much credit to the SA scrum. He thinks that the ABs had a concentration problem rather than an ability one.

That would explain a one-off scrum but not a series where they are under the pump. Both the AB tightheads were under extreme pressure though Lomax will get back into it.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

He’s certainly not Nass Botha of for that matter Gerald Bosch JD! I think 10 is covered but the backline coordination is better off turnover ball than it is in phase play.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Not sure that theory extends to front row though Rugs, with Louw atg over 140 kilos and the Tank at 130. Wessels has the attribute you note but he’s about 20 kilos lighter.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

It must have been disheartening for the AB props to come off so badly v the Boks having upsized so considerably.

France still needs ot find a THP to replace Uini Atonio so not sure even they are ready for the front rows SA will throw at them. A lot depend on Tevita Tatafu right now.



...

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Try again.

Love is 24, not 25. He and Feinberg-Mngomezulu's were born 14 months apart, so Love is only 1 year ahead of him in the professional cycle.



...

30 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



The days of a complete tight 5 on the bench are over. Unless of course Rassie resurrects it in the playoff rounds in RWC 2027.

I wouldn’t bet on it Rugs! I thnik he’s put it in cotton wool, but I expect we’ll be seeing more of teh 6/2 and 7/1 with some hybrid forwards/backs on the bench.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

The under 20s Argies did not play with a ‘no props policy’ at all and it was a welcome breath of fresh air. We’ll be seeing more of Rapetti, Wenger, Galvan, Rodriguez etc in future years…

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree you only get experienced by playing. But time on the field e.g. at 14 or 15 will make Love more comfortable when he gets a run at 10.

Robertson should look to give Love time at 10 on the end of year tour. A start might be a bit too far. Maybe start Love at 14 or 15 against Wales or Scotland; and - hopefully - if the All Blacks build a decent lead, move Love into 10 for the rest of the test.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

That shows how pathetic it’s become under Razor. Two years of coaching and all we are hoping for is a player to get a shot in the last test of his second year.

30 Go to comments
D
DM 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt sends clear message to run down Wallabies

The lack of depth in elite players caused Bledisloe demise. NZ can bring in elite replacements Australia not so much. Contrast McKenzie and Edmed eg. One experienced one out of his depth.Bit tough to criticises fitness given 2nd half comebacks this season. And AB didn't “brush off” Australia. Given depth NZ less impressive. And Australia beat South Africa and Argentina and were competitive every game. NZ last oneagainst SA a national shame

4 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Sacha also got a game. Something Razor refuses to give Love or any other young 10. Actually they arnt young. Just younger than BB by 8 years.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Thay’ all true, test rugby shouldn’t be a freeby but you have to develop younger players. Iys almost like we need BB to go down injured for the whole NH tour, but apparently he’s going to be fine do no developing will get done.

After Saturday, I think its time to see JB at 15, QT and LF centres.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree, it appears injury is the only way in to the team in the 10 position. Youth was once a part of rugby that NZ did so well.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Its simply because Razor refuses to develop any 10s because he is saving the spot. Jacomb and Reihanna are now older than BB and DC were when they won world player of year awards.

All Eggs, one basket.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Papali’i and Sotutu have been great in NPC this year and reminding us that they could’ve been on the field this year. Papali’i would’ve been a great ruck presence in some of those slugfests vs the Pumas and Springboks and Hoskins, after a bit of a dip in his Blues form this year from last year (not helped by injuries) regained that form for Counties. Fusitu’a was being called a potential All Black at at the end of the year - he could be getting a run too, same with Xavier Numia who was one of the players to watch last year before injury.

In the backs though, they need to do a big overhaul and focus on who’s not likely to be in decline by 2027. Clarke, Carter, Fainga’anuku, Tupaea, Proctor, Jordan and Narawa need to stay. Reece needs to go as does Rieko. Jacomb, Reihana and Love all need to be given more and more game time as the games progress if we want to make sure we don’t get locked into Beaudy and DMac. Ennor is a huge risk because he’s far too injury prone. The most untapped talent in that backline that sadly was lost to injury is Tavatavanawai and he needs to be looked at more when he’s healthy. The other one is Kyren Taumoefolau, assuming he keeps his form up for the Chiefs next year.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Foster should never have been elevated there in the first place. I have my issues with Razor at the moment, particularly around selections and fairly boring tactics, but the four years of Foster also brought us back a few years in development. Anyone who saw his Chiefs teams of the 2000s could’ve seen this coming - it was an exciting but inconsistent bunch that would follow up amazing tries with bonehead mistakes.

30 Go to comments