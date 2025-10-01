Northern Edition
Steve Diamond has another dig at Bath after unlucky breaks force his hand

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Stuart (C) of Newcastle Red Bulls clears the ball during the PREM Rugby Cup match between Newcastle Red Bulls and Harlequins at Kingston Park on September 12, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Newcastle Red Bulls boss Steve Diamond, who has made 16 signings since July, has revealed that he needs to enter the transfer market to pick up another scrum-half.

Diamond’s hand has been forced after Joe Davis and Sam Stuart suffered broken bones, leaving him short of numbers just when he thought he was finished with his recruitment.

He says that he doesn’t want to have to pull out the cheque book every time he suffers an injury problem, but this time, he has no other option, despite Argentina international Simón Benítez Cruz arriving in the North East next week.

“We have got a little issue at scrum-half. We have got Simón Benítez Cruz arriving. We think he will be involved with Argentina at the weekend, and he will be coming here on Monday.

“But he is going to go again in the Autumn internationals. Joe Davis is a real prospect, but he has broken his forearm in an England U20s warm-up game.

“Sam Stuart has got a fractured elbow. The scans have shown a hairline fracture, so he is going through the process at the moment.

“James Elliott did a really good job at the weekend, and Alan Dickens’ son, Jack, who came on trial from Loughborough, was on the bench last weekend. So I am in the market for a nine.”

Related

Jim Hamilton: Red Bull must open their chequebook and bring Pollock to Newcastle

If Red Bull want to show their intent and send shockwaves through the game, there is one thing they should do – sign Henry Pollock. This is the moment to make a statement, not just about Newcastle, not just about English rugby, but about taking the sport into a new era.

Read Now

Previously, Diamond has made some throwaway comments about Bath being the Galaticos of PREM rugby, and this time he’s had a dig at the size of the reigning champions’ squad, despite his own recent glut of signings.

“What I don’t want to do is every time we get a knock, we go running and bring someone else in, or we will have a squad as big as Bath’s if we carry on doing that.

“We have just got to get through the management of players and give the youth the opportunity if it comes,” he told RugbyPass.

Meanwhile, Diamond says that the Red Bulls are still waiting for South African full-back Stefan Coetzee to be granted a work permit before he can link up with his new team-mates and be considered for selection.

Related

Newcastle add 110kg full-back Stefan Coetzee to their ranks

With just over a week remaining before Newcastle Red Bulls get their Gallagher PREM season underway against Saracens at Kingston Park, the club have recruited South African full-back Stefan Coetzee on a one-year deal.

Read Now

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 15 minutes ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yeah 2 matches in a row showed clear dominance. I think even Ryan is in denial.

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

The issue with Love is the worst, if most important, of the incompetent selections between 10 and 15 that has defined Robertson's AB's in 2024, and 2025 up until last weekend.

Very few raise serious questions over the forwards and halfbacks. They have brought new players [Tosi, Norris, Holland, Parker, Sititi, Ratima, Hotham] through quickly even though they had more experienced options and already had a relatively inexperienced group in place. They haven't flinched, have given them squad places, given them minutes. The forwards are the best NZ's got, and they are developing. Ryan and Robertson know what they are doing there.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

He definately speaks gibberish. I wonder how the players understand him.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yep Sacha is at the start a bit like Dan Carter. But it is the start of something special…

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



Laurie Mains is not giving much credit to the SA scrum. He thinks that the ABs had a concentration problem rather than an ability one.

That would explain a one-off scrum but not a series where they are under the pump. Both the AB tightheads were under extreme pressure though Lomax will get back into it.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

He’s certainly not Nass Botha of for that matter Gerald Bosch JD! I think 10 is covered but the backline coordination is better off turnover ball than it is in phase play.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Not sure that theory extends to front row though Rugs, with Louw atg over 140 kilos and the Tank at 130. Wessels has the attribute you note but he’s about 20 kilos lighter.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

It must have been disheartening for the AB props to come off so badly v the Boks having upsized so considerably.

France still needs ot find a THP to replace Uini Atonio so not sure even they are ready for the front rows SA will throw at them. A lot depend on Tevita Tatafu right now.



...

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Try again.

Love is 24, not 25. He and Feinberg-Mngomezulu's were born 14 months apart, so Love is only 1 year ahead of him in the professional cycle.



...

30 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



The days of a complete tight 5 on the bench are over. Unless of course Rassie resurrects it in the playoff rounds in RWC 2027.

I wouldn’t bet on it Rugs! I thnik he’s put it in cotton wool, but I expect we’ll be seeing more of teh 6/2 and 7/1 with some hybrid forwards/backs on the bench.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

The under 20s Argies did not play with a ‘no props policy’ at all and it was a welcome breath of fresh air. We’ll be seeing more of Rapetti, Wenger, Galvan, Rodriguez etc in future years…

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree you only get experienced by playing. But time on the field e.g. at 14 or 15 will make Love more comfortable when he gets a run at 10.

Robertson should look to give Love time at 10 on the end of year tour. A start might be a bit too far. Maybe start Love at 14 or 15 against Wales or Scotland; and - hopefully - if the All Blacks build a decent lead, move Love into 10 for the rest of the test.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

That shows how pathetic it’s become under Razor. Two years of coaching and all we are hoping for is a player to get a shot in the last test of his second year.

30 Go to comments
D
DM 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt sends clear message to run down Wallabies

The lack of depth in elite players caused Bledisloe demise. NZ can bring in elite replacements Australia not so much. Contrast McKenzie and Edmed eg. One experienced one out of his depth.Bit tough to criticises fitness given 2nd half comebacks this season. And AB didn't “brush off” Australia. Given depth NZ less impressive. And Australia beat South Africa and Argentina and were competitive every game. NZ last oneagainst SA a national shame

4 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Sacha also got a game. Something Razor refuses to give Love or any other young 10. Actually they arnt young. Just younger than BB by 8 years.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Thay’ all true, test rugby shouldn’t be a freeby but you have to develop younger players. Iys almost like we need BB to go down injured for the whole NH tour, but apparently he’s going to be fine do no developing will get done.

After Saturday, I think its time to see JB at 15, QT and LF centres.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree, it appears injury is the only way in to the team in the 10 position. Youth was once a part of rugby that NZ did so well.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Its simply because Razor refuses to develop any 10s because he is saving the spot. Jacomb and Reihanna are now older than BB and DC were when they won world player of year awards.

All Eggs, one basket.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Papali’i and Sotutu have been great in NPC this year and reminding us that they could’ve been on the field this year. Papali’i would’ve been a great ruck presence in some of those slugfests vs the Pumas and Springboks and Hoskins, after a bit of a dip in his Blues form this year from last year (not helped by injuries) regained that form for Counties. Fusitu’a was being called a potential All Black at at the end of the year - he could be getting a run too, same with Xavier Numia who was one of the players to watch last year before injury.

In the backs though, they need to do a big overhaul and focus on who’s not likely to be in decline by 2027. Clarke, Carter, Fainga’anuku, Tupaea, Proctor, Jordan and Narawa need to stay. Reece needs to go as does Rieko. Jacomb, Reihana and Love all need to be given more and more game time as the games progress if we want to make sure we don’t get locked into Beaudy and DMac. Ennor is a huge risk because he’s far too injury prone. The most untapped talent in that backline that sadly was lost to injury is Tavatavanawai and he needs to be looked at more when he’s healthy. The other one is Kyren Taumoefolau, assuming he keeps his form up for the Chiefs next year.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Foster should never have been elevated there in the first place. I have my issues with Razor at the moment, particularly around selections and fairly boring tactics, but the four years of Foster also brought us back a few years in development. Anyone who saw his Chiefs teams of the 2000s could’ve seen this coming - it was an exciting but inconsistent bunch that would follow up amazing tries with bonehead mistakes.

30 Go to comments