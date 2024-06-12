Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
21 - 29
FT
50 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
13:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Brumbies boosted by the return of Wallaby Slipper for semi-final

By AAP
James Slipper of the Brumbies warms up ahead of the round four Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and ACT Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 16, 2024, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Wallabies prop James Slipper makes a welcome return as the ACT Brumbies forward pack braces for one of the most powerful scrums in the Super Rugby Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran has been named by coach Stephen Larkham for his side’s semi-final clash with the Blues on Friday after overcoming a calf injury that ruled him out of their dominant 32-16 victory over the Highlanders last time out.

The Brumbies were out-muscled by the Aucklanders in a 46-7 humbling at Eden Park earlier this season, extending their winless run at the venue to 11 years.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Larkham said his men had learned their lessons from that day and were on a roll, banking seven straight wins.

“The majority of their game comes through their forwards. They’ve got the biggest forward pack in the competition, or one of the biggest at least,” he said.

“They’re pretty dominant with their scrum and their maul and their ball-carriers. We want to make sure that we give our guys an opportunity to empty their tanks and we’ve got other guys coming on at the back end of the game to bring a bit of energy.

“We’ve been building all year to try and get our best performances in the finals and we’re looking to take it a step further compared to last week where a few things hurt us and we let ourselves down. We want to make sure that we’re a bit more clinical in all aspects of our game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the experienced Slipper bolstering a fit-and-firing Brumbies forward pack, Larkham is confident they can avoid falling at the same stage for the third year running and book a first grand-final berth since 2013.

“We’re obviously happy that he’s out there. He’s one of our most experienced players and you need experienced players in finals footy,” he said.

“He certainly gives confidence to the other front-rowers and understands the pressures that come in the scrum. He has that ability to fix those challenges on the run which is what we’re going to have to do this weekend.”

The Blues are in fine form heading into the clash but have lost influential captain Patrick Tuipulotu to a knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(He) is pretty integral to their scrum, so we’d like to think that we’re going to have at least parity on the weekend,” Larkham said.

Flanker Rory Scott comes back into the starting line-up in place of Jahrome Brown, who drops down to the bench after marking his 50th Brumbies appearance in the quarter-final.

“He’s a warrior. He’s one of our best ball-carriers, he’s one of our best tacklers, he creates a lot of chaos around the breakdown,” Larkham said of Scott.

“He’s one of those players that the other players love playing with.”

Brumbies semi-final team to play Blues:

1. Harry Vella (Canberra Royals)
2. Billy Pollard (Uni-Norths Owls)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (C) (Uni-Norths Owls)
4. Darcy Swain (Tuggeranong Vikings)
5. Tom Hooper (Tuggeranong Vikings)
6. Rob Valetini (Western Districts)
7. Jahrome Brown (Gungahlin Eagles)
8. Charlie Cale (Uni-North Owls)
9. Ryan Lonergan (Tuggeranong Vikings)
10. Noah Lolesio (Tuggeranong Vikings)
11. Corey Toole (Gungahlin Eagles)
12. Tamati Tua (Queanbeyan Whites)
13. Len Ikitau (Tuggeranong Vikings)
14. Andy Muirhead (Canberra Royals)
15. Tom Wright (Western Districts)

Reserves

16. Liam Bowron (Canberra Royals)
17. Rhys van Nek (Uni-Norths Owls)
18. Sosefo Kautai (Canberra Royals)
19. Nick Frost (Queanbeyan Whites)
20. Luke Reimer (Western Districts)
21. Harrison Goddard (Queanbeyan Whites)
22. Jack Debreczeni (Uni-Norths Owls)
23. Ollie Sapsford (Uni-Norths Owls)

Head Coach

Stephen Larkham

In the latest episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

2

Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

3

Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

4

Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

5

'Publicly I said I didn't care': Ian Foster reveals revenge motivation in Ireland quarter-final

6

Ex-England player's theory about why Ted Hill hasn't made tour squad

7

George Hendy: 'Tom James is not a happy man with me at the moment'

8

Beauden Barrett on the Ireland players who were 'targets' for the All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
T-Bone 21 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 24 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 30 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 43 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 46 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm
Search