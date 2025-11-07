Northern Edition
International

'A player is always selected for their club... that’s not quite the case here'

By PA
Marcus Smith of England and Fin Smith of England during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on November 04, 2025 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Steve Borthwick expects the return of Marcus Smith to bring a ruthless streak to England’s attack against Fiji at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Smith is one of seven new faces in the starting XV following a successful start to the autumn against Australia, with Fin Smith selected ahead of George Ford at fly-half and Ollie Lawrence returning at outside centre after recovering from Achilles surgery.

Ellis Genge captains England for the third time due to regular skipper Maro Itoje being confined to a bench role because of a lower limb injury that has limited his ability to train this week.

Borthwick’s quest to build squad depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup continues with Chandler Cunningham-South’s first start at number eight.

Experimentation will cease for New Zealand’s visit to Twickenham on Saturday week, but for now Marcus Smith has the chance to take advantage of Freddie Steward’s hand injury by justifying Kevin Sinfield’s view that he developed into a “world class” full-back.

England’s main flaw in a dominant win against the Wallabies was the failure to turn pressure into points, but Borthwick insists the 26-year-old Harlequin’s kicking and running games can make the difference.

“I’m really hopeful there that we’ll see Marcus in space in unstructured opportunities,” head coach Borthwick said.

“Everybody in the stadium is going to be excited when that ball comes into his hands in a bit of space.

“He’s a brilliant player. You see him out there at the end of training, he’s always working to add to his game. He’s hungry and he’s exciting. That’s what I want to see from him on Saturday.

“Last weekend we had opportunities, but unfortunately we didn’t convert them. We’ve been working on that this week to make sure we support on line break situations, finish and get the points on the board.”

A year after taking England’s autumn by storm as a fly-half, Marcus Smith has slipped to third in the pecking order at 10 behind Fin Smith and Ford, leaving full-back as his best route into the side.

“There are lots of good players here. Whereas a player is always selected for their club, sometimes that’s not quite the case here and the role changes,” Borthwick said.

“That produces challenges for us and in the environment because they all want to play, but I’d much rather it that way than the other way.”

British and Irish Lions flanker Tom Curry continues as a replacement as he builds match fitness following his return from wrist surgery.

“Tom hadn’t played since the Lions tour until last weekend. There was a big temptation to start him against Fiji, but we’ll bring him on off the bench. He’s in a really good place,” Borthwick said.

“I can’t praise Tom enough. Would he want to be starting? Yes, I have no doubt about that, but he also understands the role I’m asking him to play right now.”

