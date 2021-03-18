Sharks coach Sean Everitt has explained former Springbok assistant coach Brendan Venter’s role with the team. During a digital press conference on Thursday, Everitt confirmed that Venter joins the coaching group as a “consultant”.

Venter is an experienced coach, who was the Sharks’ Director of Rugby back in 2013 when they won the Currie Cup title. Before that stint in Durban, the Cape Town-based medical doctor was Director of Rugby at English club Saracens – where he had a lot of success.

Apart from his spell with the Boks, the former centre also had coaching spells with the Italy and London Irish.

Goodey and Venter get into a heated debate over the Saracens salary cap scandal:

“Brendan is more of a consultant than a technical advisor,” Everitt told reporters on Thursday.

“I think it is good for us as coaches to have someone to bounce [ideas] off from the outside. He looks at the game from an external point of view out of the group with no emotions.

“Venter is pretty much the soundboard for me. He has really good advice to offer, but at the same time, we will lean on him with certain questions.

“It’s truly great to bring him on board. He knows the Sharks setup really well after being here in 2013.

“He is popular amongst the players, so it is good to have him on board as a person that we can bounce ideas off.”

