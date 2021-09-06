Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Brad Thorn signs on to set 20-year record with high-flying Reds

By AAP
Brad Thorn. (Photo by Getty Images)

Brad Thorn will continue to oversee the Queensland Reds’ rebuild after agreeing to a two-year coaching extension at the Super Rugby club.

Title winners of the domestic competition and finalists the year before, Thorn has overhauled the Reds since his 2018 arrival.

The deal was finally reached after Thorn had shown some reluctance to commit during last season given the code’s financial uncertainties due to Covid-19.

Wallabies assistant coach Dan McKellar following

But with the 12-team Super Rugby Pacific confirmed from next season Thorn has locked himself in for what will take him into a fifth and sixth campaign with the side, the longest stint as Reds coach in two decades and equal-fourth longest in Queensland coaching history.

Last season the Reds leveraged their dominance of the Super Rugby AU season to win the most games (nine) since 2013, equal a club-record 11-game winning streak at Suncorp Stadium and win three-straight matches against the Brumbies for the first time.

Assistants Jim McKay (attack), Michael Todd (defence) and Cameron Lillicrap (set-piece and skills) all committing until 2023 as well.

“I’m honoured to be staying with the club for another two seasons,” the former dual-code international Thorn said.

“It’s great to have Michael Todd, Jim McKay and Cameron Lillicrap on board as well. We’ve got great staff here. As a head coach, you need good people around you.

“We got some good pay this year for the hard work put in. It was an important achievement for the team, and our Queensland supporters to win the AU title.

“However, the New Zealand sides showed us there is still some way to go, and we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

– Murray Wenzel

