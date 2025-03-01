Blues get season back on track with thrilling win over Hurricanes

After starting their title defence in Super Rugby Pacific with back-to-back losses, the Blues have finally taken their place within the winners circle after overcoming the Hurricanes 33-29 in a New Zealand derby classic at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

The Blues had started their season with losses to the Chiefs in Auckland and the Highlanders down south in Dunedin, while the Hurricanes were looking to go record their second successive win after surviving a scare against the Fijian Drua last time out.

With thousands of Wellingtonian rugby fans watching on, the Blues had the first chance to strike at the famed ‘Cake Tin’ after referee Angus Gardner awarded a penalty. While the posts were well within range, the Aucklanders set their sights on seven instead of the three on offer.

Eight forwards in blue jerseys lined up next to their North Island-rivals in yellow with the try line within reach. Former Hurricane Ricky Riccitelli threw into the lineout, but the ambitious attempt at points didn’t lead to a change on the scoreboard, with the scores stuck at nil-all.

The Hurricanes wouldn’t make the same decision a few minutes later after they were awarded a penalty of their own inside the Blues’ half. First five-eighth Harry Godfrey stepped up and nailed the shot at goal to give the hosts an early lead, much to the delight of the faithful watching on.

But the Hurricanes’ poor discipline wasn’t helping their cause to remain in front. The men from New Zealand’s windy capital gave away four of the first five penalties, which led to props Xavier Numia and Pouri Rakete-Stones receiving yellow cards.

Rakete-Stones had quite literally just come on the field as a replacement for Numia for a scrum, but a penalty try infringement saw the prop sit down for 10. The Blues also took the lead with that effort, but more drama followed soon after.

Rieko Ioane was shown a yellow as well, with the Blues playing with 14 men against the Canes’ 13. Still, the Hurricanes chose not to roll the dice once again, with Godfrey knocking over another penalty goal from close range.

The scoreboard read 7-6 to the Blues after 22 minutes.



Match Summary 5 Penalty Goals 0 2 Tries 5 2 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 151 Carries 81 6 Line Breaks 4 7 Turnovers Lost 10 4 Turnovers Won 4

2016 Super Rugby-winning Hurricane Riccitelli was next to score, with the now-Blues hooker reaping the rewards of a telling burst up the field from captain Patrick Tuipulotu. Riccitelli ran onto a pop pass from the lock and wasn’t going to be denied from such close range.

This New Zealand derby continued to entertain viewers with point-scoring drama, as Godfrey sliced through a gaping hole in the Blues’ defensive line to cross just four minutes after Riccitelli’s earlier effort for the Blues.

Backrower Cameron Suafoa scored one more try for the Blues before the half was done, while two late penalty goals from Godfrey ensured the Hurricanes would only trail by two points when the second-half got underway.

After an opening 40 minutes with plenty of points, the next quarter was a tense war.

Defence was king for both sides, who worked tirelessly to keep the other out.

Winger Kini Naholo would eventually score in the 59th minute to give the Hurricanes the lead, with Godfrey converting the try. Godfrey would also sneak a penalty inside the left upright shortly after to give the Canes a 29-21 lead with less than 20 to play.

With time against them, the Blues had to score next. They had a penalty awarded in their favour inside the Hurricanes’ 22, but Hoskins Sotutu took a quick tap instead, with the powerful backrower diving over in the second phase.

Beauden Barrett added the extras to make it a one-point game.

But, unfortunately for the Canes, that’s when the Blues hit their stride.

It all started with Barrett, who broke up the field before finding Caleb Clarke on the left edge. In the second phase, Barrett and AJ Lam spread the ball towards the right touchline, with winger Mark Tele’a diving in the corner to give the defending champions the lead.

With just four points separating the teams, another spanner was thrown into the mix with Sotutu leading the field after receiving a yellow card under review. The Blues held the lead, but the match’s momentum had swung in the Hurricanes’ favour.

The Canes had an attacking lineout 10 metres out from the try line, with former England loose forward Brad Shields taking the ball. After another penalty against the Blues, the home side chose to kick for the sideline again with less than two minutes to play.

Du’Plessis Kirifi would end up knocking the ball on.

The Blues held on for a tough win to get their season back on track.

But it’s not all good news for Vern Cotter’s team, with Sotutu’s yellow card being upgraded to a red, which could have ramifications for the weeks ahead.