Watch: ‘One of the best’ Ardie Savea scores incredible Moana Pasifika try

Ardie Savea’s incredible solo effort for Moana Pasifika on Friday night will be replayed on social media for weeks and even years to come. At Moana’s new home of North Harbour Stadium, Savea scored a try that will forever hold a special place in Super Rugby Pacific history.

As rugby fans in the southern hemisphere will more than likely be aware of, the third week of this year’s Super Rugby season is Culture Round. Moana paid homage to the 2004 Pacific Island Alliance team by sporting a heritage jersey and they also performed their war dance, Tau Moana.

To make Friday’s clash with the Highlanders even more historic, this was also Moana’s first time playing at their new home base north of Auckland this season. Thousands made their way to the venue and the match definitely lived up to the hype.

Nathan Hastie opened the scoring in the opening minute, and it didn’t take long for the Landers to take control as they raced out to an early 10-nil lead. Moana hit back soon after through Sione Mafileo, but the opening 40 was dominated by the Highlanders almost in its entirety.

Former All Blacks Sevens speedster Caleb Tangitau, powerful midfielder Tanielu Tele’a and lock Michell Dunshea added a try each as the visitors took a commanding 21-point lead into the sheds at the half-time break.

When the second-half got underway, Moana needed a hero.

The Pasifika side needed their leader to stand tall, and that’s what happened.

Savea scored Moana’s first try in the team’s second-round clash with the Reds, which ended the Queenslanders’ 21-point blitz of unanswered points to start that fixture. It was once again the All Black who bravely led by example to help Moana claw their way back.

Out of nowhere, Savea scored an early try of the season contender. The openside flanker leapt up for a highball and ended up beating the Highlanders’ Taine Robinson to claim possession, but that was just the start of this moment of rugby magic.

Savea pinned his ears immediately. The skipper beat one tackle and then stepped around Sam Gilbert during a 50-metre burst all the way to the house. In the replay on Super Rugby Pacific’s social media pages, you can hear just how loud the crowd was as Savea dove over.

“That’s brilliant, absolutely superb, Ardie Savea,” commentator Rikki Swannell said on the broadcast. “In and away goes Moana’s captain.

“A captain’s play just when they need it from one of the best in the game. Ardie Savea, in his first home match for Moana Pasifika.”

William Havili and Semisi Tupou Te’eiloa each added another try to Moana’s score to round out the match, with only two points separating them and the Highlanders with five minutes to go. Unfortunately for Savea’s Moana, time just wasn’t on their side.

The Highlanders hung on for a hard-earned win, while Moana will reflect on what could’ve been after another heartbreaking loss this season. That’s their third loss from as many matches in the campaign, which started with an 84th-minute loss to the Western Force in round one.