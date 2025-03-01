Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs vs Brumbies takes: Tupaea bruises Brumbies, bomb squad wobbles

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 01: (L-R) Quinn Tupaea congratulates Gideon Wrampling with Anton Lienert-Brown of the Chiefs on scoring a try during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and ACT Brumbies at FMG Stadium, on March 01, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

The Brumbies had a mighty challenge on their hands as they took the field in Hamilton to face Super Rugby Pacific’s form team thus far in the young season.

The round three contest saw two of the most hard-nosed teams in the competition lock horns in bright, sunny conditions in what would turn into another high-scoring affair.

While the Chiefs looked to launch another second-half onslaught after scores were tied heading into the break, the Brumbies wouldn’t let momentum slip too far from their grasp and responded with three second-half tries of their own.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the Chiefs’ stars had come to play, and it was the hosts who ran in the most points by the final whistle. Final score: 49-34.

Here are four takeaways from the contest.

Penalties

8
Penalties Conceded
9
0
Yellow Cards
0
0
Red Cards
0

Quinn Tupaea is world-class

Barnstorming runs, crisp distribution skills when needed and loose-forward-esque defence and breakdown work are the hallmarks of a good midfielder, and that description is absolutely fit for purpose in the case of Quinn Tupaea.

The 25-year-old has been influential in the Chiefs’ second-half surges in 2025 and was so again on Saturday, making a linebreak six minutes into the second half before placing a chip kick behind the final Brumbies defender and winning the race to the ball for his third try of the season.

While the 14-time All Black’s running game is well known, it was his passing game in the face of the Brumbies’ aggressive defensive line that really highlights how his skillset is ready for the next level.

After his first linebreak of the game, Tupaea was ankle-tapped and was still able to fire a superb ball out to the wing, bypassing chasing defenders. Later, as the Brumbies defence sprinted out to cut down the wide channel, Tupaea threw a bullet that landed just ahead of his man and gave him the forward moment to beat the defender.

A clearance from within the Chiefs’ 22 was punched into the Brumbies’ 22 on the full, showing even more of Tupaea’s world-class skill set.

Watch: ‘One of the best’ Ardie Savea scores incredible Moana Pasifika try

Ardie Savea’s incredible solo effort for Moana Pasifika on Friday night will be replayed on social media for weeks and even years to come.

Read Now

James Slipper, take a bow

The Brumbies veteran equalled Aaron Smith’s record of 185 Super Rugby caps on Saturday afternoon, good for second on the all-time list. The Wallaby now trails only Wyatt Crockett, who played 202 Super Rugby games.

In his milestone match, Slipper helped his side to a near flawless set piece performance, also contributing eight carries and tackles.

In the Brumbies’ 55th-minute rolling maul try, the Wallaby ruptured the Chiefs’ defence by wriggling and wrestling his way between players, breaking the connection and creating the opportunity for his fellow forwards to part the seas and score.

A diluted bomb squad 

Across the opening two weeks, the Chiefs have enjoyed a flurry of impact performances from All Blacks entering the game in the final 30 minutes.

Samipeni Finau and Cortez Ratima were both deployed off the bench in each of the opening two rounds, and in round one, they were joined by Anton Lienert-Brown, Tupou Vaa’i and Emoni Narawa.

The international injections were a big part of the Chiefs’ success down the winning stretches of those games. The club headed into the Brumbies clash with a remarkable 51-10 record in second halves this season.

Against the Brumbies, there was another second-half push, but it was both teams running up the scoreboard. Narrowing in on the second half specifically, the Brumbies managed to score just shy of twice the number of points the Blues and Crusaders did combined.

The Chiefs were without a number of their best talents, something that was sure to hurt them when the bench entered the game. But, while they boast perhaps the best depth in the competition, the bomb squad tactic is proving effective for a reason.

In 2024, All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson learned the hard way the importance of distributing your experience and X-factor across the matchday 23. The Chiefs, rich in talent as they are, also look the better side when they have starpower coming off the bench.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2.5
18
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
4.2
8
Entries

Samisoni Taukei’aho makes seamless return

The long-awaited return of Samisoni Taukei’aho lasted 25 productive minutes that will have fans across New Zealand smiling.

Once seen as the clear heir to Codie Taylor’s throne, the hooker’s injury in the Chiefs’ semi-final against the Hurricanes last season ruled him out of the entire 2024 international season. In his place, Asafo Aumua matured as an international player, and George Bell got his first taste of the bright lights of All Blacks rugby.

Taukei’aho’s return performance indicates his injury won’t hold him back.

The bulldozing front-rower rumbled forward with his carries, looking hungry for work and slotting back into his role as a go-to guy with ball in hand for his team.

One lineout was picked off, but outside of that, the set-piece game looked strong and provided the launchpad for the Chiefs’ backs to produce scoring plays.

1 Comment
l
lK 4 days ago

👍🏼

J
JC 10 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Nah, he’ll turn into a fine bench option and a excellent impact player, covering flyhalf and fullback. He clearly doesn’t have the range, game management and ability to control a game or pack at elite test level but in open play with the game stretched and abit of guile needed with more space. He’s an explosive game changer for 20 minutes or so. In terms of Slade, about time, he’s had enough chances and shouldn’t be anywhere near the amount of caps he’s accumulated. The style of play of the last two managers might not have suited him but you need to adapt your game also and evolve.

5 Go to comments
M
Max Cooper 1 hour ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 effective immediately

lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Jonny Gray reveals why he was a 'bit of a mess' on Scotland bus

lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Ex-Ireland 10 Joey Carbery heavily implies he'd play for Six Nations rivals

lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Season likely over for All Black Brad Weber after gruesome injury

lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
La Rochelle confirm immediate effect retirement of Raymond Rhule

lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

Poorfour 1 hour ago
'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It’s a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it’s possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
Tom 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypto Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypto Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to cryptopandemichunter@consultant.com, https://cryptopandemichunter.com, or WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.

2 Go to comments
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
RaclawWysocki 2 hours ago
URC champions Glasgow bracing for coach exit

