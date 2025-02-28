'We got out of jail': Highlanders coach's honest reflection from Moana Pasifika nail-biter

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Highlanders on Friday evening at North Harbour Stadium in Albany, starting the game on the front foot before taking their foot off the gas in the second half, letting Moana Pasifika back into the game.

Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph was pleased with his side’s first-half performance, completely dominating the home side in the first game of culture round.

The six thousand record crowd in Albany for Moana Pasifika were treated to a high-scoring affair, but their team fell just short after a spirited second-half comeback from Moana Pasifika.

Joseph explained that his team were ready for a difficult game, even though they had a short turnaround after last week’s historic victory over the Blues.

“We were prepared for a really tough game, it’s hard to prepare for a tough game without getting negative for your own team,” Joseph told media after the match in Albany.

“But we worked really hard to make sure that we prepared for Moana Pasifika coming out in front of their people for the first time. They were inspired by their captain, who played really well.

“They put us under a lot of pressure, which we gave a lot of penalties away. In the end, it gave them access into the 22 where they showed their power. So we got out of jail, but we take the win and then hopefully get better from there.”

Joseph pinpoints the moment where he felt like his team let Moana Pasifika back into the game, as they substituted their first five Taine Robinson for replacement playmaker Cameron Millar, before Millar took a nasty blow to the head just after going on.

“Well, I think what happens is when we substitute our first five and two minutes later, we lost our second first five. So then basically we lost the person who’s responsible, in terms of how we play the game.

“We didn’t have the No.10 so then we made some stuff up on the way, fullback playing first-five and that’s unsettling for the boys.”

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 1 5 Tries 4 2 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 132 Carries 103 7 Line Breaks 6 21 Turnovers Lost 16 10 Turnovers Won 8

When asked about how important it was for Joseph to keep his Highlanders players focused after such an important victory last weekend against the Blues, Joseph said the honest review was a key part of the week.

“I know that we just have an honest review at the start of the week. We moved on pretty quickly, this game was always going to be, in my mind, a lot more difficult for the reason I said earlier on, but it’s hard because we had six days.

“We lost a few players along the way, and during the week. You’ve got to spit out performances every week, and to be able to do that consistently, we’ve got to have good depth.

“We started to grow a little bit of depth. We started the new front row today, and we had our experience come off the bench.”

Joseph was delighted with replacement halfback Nathan Hastie, who started the game in Albany due to an injury to Folau Fakatava during the week.

“Every time he’s had an opportunity he’s played really well for us, from the preseason to the Waratahs game and again today.

“He’s a young fella, he’s only just starting his career.”