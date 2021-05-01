5:14am, 01 May 2021

Despite a spirited first half from the Chiefs’ dirt-trackers, the Blues have scored a comfortable 15-point win over their neighbours in the final match of their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.

The Chiefs made 20 positional changes to the team that narrowly bested the Hurricanes in Hamilton last weekend but still managed to keep the score close in the first 40 minutes of Saturday night’s clash, going into the break down 14-9.

They held tight in the early stages of the second period too, but the Blues’ reserves had a big impact on the game, eventually helping the home side to a 34-19 win.

Despite recording a bonus point and matching the Chiefs on competition points, however, the Blues will still finish the competition in third place due to their worse win-loss record.

Blues 39 (AJ Lam 2, Adrian Choat, Kurt Eklund, Hoskins Sotutu, Zarn Sullivan tries; Otere Black 3 cons, pen)

Chiefs 19 (Shaun Stevenson try; Bryn Gatland con, 4 pens)

More to come…