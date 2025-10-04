'Bleed gold': James Slipper reflects on his final Wallabies Test match

Wallabies prop James Slipper joined an elite club of only two others last weekend when he reached 150 Test matches for Australia, against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

A week later, he announced his retirement from international rugby after a 15-year career in the green and gold jersey. But Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies will be gutted not to have finished Slipper’s career with a victory in Perth.

Slipper, who tells reporters in Perth that he’s a huge introvert, says that it’s been a very long week with all of the attention around him.

“Well, it’s been a long week, actually, like, once the decision was made, I’m quite an introvert, so my phone was going off quite a bit this week, which was a bit awkward for me.

“But yeah, I think when the decision was made, it probably took a while to get made, and then once it was made, it was probably a little bit easier.

“But now that it’s done, it’s done.”

The 36-year-old explains that the original plan was to retire after the British and Irish Lions series earlier this year, but Schmidt and his coaching staff convinced him to stay on.

“I was asked to keep going, and I think for us, transitioning me out over the Rugby Championship with a couple of big games there, obviously the All Blacks and Springboks, the Argentines, are no slouches either.

“So it’s pretty hard competition, and we just thought it was the best thing for me just keep going a little bit longer.”

Playing 151-Test matches is no mean feat, and Slipper describes his love for the green and gold jersey as ‘patriotic’.

“Just in general it means everything. Like I’ve always said I’m a proud Aussie and very patriotic when it comes to playing for my country.

Rugby Championship P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 South Africa 6 4 2 0 19 2 New Zealand 6 4 2 0 19 3 Australia 6 2 4 0 11 4 Argentina 6 2 4 0 10

“So in a world where it’s kind of hard to be patriotic. Yeah that’s me, I bleed gold, so I really enjoy playing for my country.”

Despite hanging up the boots in terms of representing his country, Slipper isn’t done just yet, as he’s still signed with the Brumbies for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“That’s probably why it doesn’t feel like it’s, I’ve cut ties with rugby, because I am still playing for the Brumbies next year, and I’m looking forward to that like I really enjoy Super Rugby.

“I get to spend time with my family most nights, and there’s not as much trouble with Super Rugby as as there is with Test footy.

Longtime scrum guru and Wallabies assistant coach Mike Cron has been trying to convince Slipper to get into scrum coaching in the future, something which Slipper seems open too.

“So would I be encouraged? It’s something I’d be interested in. Yeah, for sure, it’s just how that looks going forward.”