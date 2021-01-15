7:26am, 15 January 2021

Billy Vunipola is the only England international participating in Saracens’ first match since their relegation from the Gallagher Premiership last season.

Vunipola starts Saturday’s Trailfinders Challenge Cup opener against Ealing at number eight but his colleagues from Eddie Jones’ squad, such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Jamie George, are missing from the 23.

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor is present in midfield, while Wales scrum-half Aled Davies and South Africa prop Vincent Koch are also involved.

The Trailfinders Challenge Cup, which is completed by Doncaster Knights, is a round-robin competition that will take place over six weeks and serves as a curtain raiser to the Green King IPA Championship.

Saturday’s clash in west London will be the weekend’s only game involving English clubs because of the two-week break created by the cancellation of the final rounds of European group action because of coronavirus safety fears.

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches and launch their campaign for an immediate return to the top flight on March 6.

SARACENS (vs Ealing, Saturday)

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Ben Harris

13 Dom Morris

12 Duncan Taylor

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Will Hooley

9 Aled Davies

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Tom Woolstencroft (capt)

3 Vincent Koch

4 Jon Kpoku

5 Ollie Stonham

6 Janco Venter

7 Andy Christie

8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Sam Crean

18 Josh Ibuanokpe

19 Llewelyn Jones

20 Callum Hunter-Hill

21 Tom Whiteley

22 Harry Sloan

23 Charlie Watson

