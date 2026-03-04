Bath complete a hat-trick of tight-head contract renewals

Kieran Verden has joined fellow tight-heads, Will Stuart and Billy Sela, in committing his future to reigning PREM champions Bath.

However, Thomas du Toit, voted the world’s best tight-head in 2025, is heading back to South Africa.

Verden, 27, has been a key squad figure over the last 10 years, with highlights including starting in Bath’s trophy-winning PREM Rugby Cup fixture against Exeter Chiefs in 2024/25.

Having come through Bath’s Academy, the Taunton-born 120kg prop made his professional debut in 2020 against Worcester Warriors and has clocked up a total of 34 appearances for the club.

Verden, who has re-signed for another season, said: “To be renewing my contract at Bath is a special moment for me and my family. The fans are amazing and make The Rec an incredible place to be on match day.

“It’s been a journey and I’m excited to continue and push for greater things with the club.”

Johann van Graan, Bath’s Head of Rugby, added: “All of us at the club are so happy that Kieran will be staying with us for another season.

“Kieran is a great example of what we as a group have become and always puts the team before himself. He is a club-focussed man who embodies our family first and tough to beat values.”