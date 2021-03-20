Fans have flocked to Twitter to express their awe of Rebels first-five Matt Toomua following his inspired display during his side’s 33-14 win over the Waratahs at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old playmaker was in fine touch for the hosts as they condemned the New South Welshmen to their fourth consecutive loss to open their Super Rugby AU campaign.

In a 51-minute spell, Toomua was responsible for 18 of his side’s 23 points at the time of departure from the match, but it was his scintillating individual try just before half-time that caught many viewers’ attention.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Le Crunch reaction with Neil Back | Offload Episode 21

After splintering the visitors’ defensive line at the halfway mark, Toomua burst into the opposition’s half at pace before chipping and chasing and regathering inside the 22 despite the lacklustre covering effort of fullback Mark Nawaqanitawase.

The 54-test Wallabies pivot then beat Waratahs halfback Jack Grant to the tryline to cap off a remarkable solo try, and many fans took to social media to share their admiration of Toomua’s brilliance.

One user said he has an “unquantifiable love of watching Toomua”, while another labelled the No 10 as “Australian rugby’s most important back”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Toomua’s influence throughout the first half and in the early stages of the second half helped earn the Melbourne franchise their second win of the year following two last-gasp defeats to the Reds and Brumbies and a tight win over the Western Force in Perth.

As a result, the Rebels remain in third place on the Super Rugby AU standings at the halfway stage of the competition, while the Waratahs remain winless with a hefty points differential of -108.

The Rebels will celebrate their victory with a bye next weekend, while the Waratahs continue their search for victory against the Reds next Saturday.

Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe Downward trend The Chiefs need to look hard at themselves as they try to work out what has gone so wrong at the club. Michael Pulman Mac in the box The game has evolved such that Damian McKenzie is no longer the threat he once was - but that could change. Ben Wylie League of his own Leicester Fainga’anuku is setting Super Rugby Aotearoa alight. But he’s ambivalent about how his career develops. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now