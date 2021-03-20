1:31am, 20 March 2021

Fans have flocked to Twitter to express their awe of Rebels first-five Matt Toomua following his inspired display during his side’s 33-14 win over the Waratahs at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Friday.

The 31-year-old playmaker was in fine touch for the hosts as they condemned the New South Welshmen to their fourth consecutive loss to open their Super Rugby AU campaign.

In a 51-minute spell, Toomua was responsible for 18 of his side’s 23 points at the time of departure from the match, but it was his scintillating individual try just before half-time that caught many viewers’ attention.

After splintering the visitors’ defensive line at the halfway mark, Toomua burst into the opposition’s half at pace before chipping and chasing and regathering inside the 22 despite the lacklustre covering effort of fullback Mark Nawaqanitawase.

The 54-test Wallabies pivot then beat Waratahs halfback Jack Grant to the tryline to cap off a remarkable solo try, and many fans took to social media to share their admiration of Toomua’s brilliance.

One user said he has an “unquantifiable love of watching Toomua”, while another labelled the No 10 as “Australian rugby’s most important back”.

I've always had an unquantifiable love of watching Matt Toomua, I think I've seen this try before in my dreams ? — Jacob Whitehead (@jwhitey98) March 19, 2021

Matt Toomua with the throwback 10 play. ? ? ? sensational #REBvWAR — Rugby Report Card (@rugby_podcast) March 19, 2021

Penney is going to call the police, because Toomua stole that one. No rights to score a try, but did it anyway — Steve (@littlesteve) March 19, 2021

Individual brilliance from Matty Toomua!! Too Good!! #REBvWAR — Zainal Rahiman (@Zainal_Rahiman) March 19, 2021

#REBvWAR Matt Toomua is leading by example, good on you champ outstanding Rugby, I’m sorry Waratahs fans but this side is not cutting the mustard, it’s not the coach Rob Penney’s fault either. — Shane Moran (@scoolm8) March 19, 2021

@MelbourneRebels Matt Toomua had a night out against the Tars , with a try that will be one of the best for the season. @RugbyVictoria @RugbyAU pic.twitter.com/83uYeGlJmt — TSW (@sportingwall) March 19, 2021

Yeah Matt Toomua is Australian rugby's most important back I think. He's played some great rugby the last couple of years. Rugby brawn, and more importantly, brains. — Loosehead Greg (@LooseheadG) March 19, 2021

Toomua’s influence throughout the first half and in the early stages of the second half helped earn the Melbourne franchise their second win of the year following two last-gasp defeats to the Reds and Brumbies and a tight win over the Western Force in Perth.

As a result, the Rebels remain in third place on the Super Rugby AU standings at the halfway stage of the competition, while the Waratahs remain winless with a hefty points differential of -108.

The Rebels will celebrate their victory with a bye next weekend, while the Waratahs continue their search for victory against the Reds next Saturday.