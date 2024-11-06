Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
33 - 15
FT
23 - 38
FT
50 - 17
FT
39 - 20
FT
30 - 29
FT
34 - 30
FT
27 - 17
FT
49 - 15
FT
13 - 23
FT
Today
10:10
Today
12:40
Today
15:10
Tomorrow
08:40
Tomorrow
11:10
Autumn Nations Series

Andy Farrell provides Tadhg Furlong injury update

By PA
Head coach Andy Farrell speaks to Tadhg Furlong during an Ireland rugby squad training session at Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours, France. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Head coach Andy Farrell is hopeful prop Tadhg Furlong will make a swift recovery from the hamstring strain which has ruled him out of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leinster tighthead Furlong arrived in camp nursing the muscular problem and has fallen short in his fitness battle ahead of Friday’s Dublin showdown with the All Blacks.

Finlay Bealham will deputise for the 31-year-old, while Farrell dismissed concerns about the potential rustiness of his hookers after including Ronan Kelleher and Rob Herring in his 23 in the absence of the sidelined Dan Sheehan.

Video Spacer

JDV and Nick Mallett on England’s ‘plastic energy’ | RPTV

Boks Office comment on England’s celebrations for making tackles against New Zealand. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

JDV and Nick Mallett on England’s ‘plastic energy’ | RPTV

Boks Office comment on England’s celebrations for making tackles against New Zealand. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Kelleher has been selected to start just a month since suffering an ankle injury, with Herring providing backup from the bench, having not played this season.

“He had a bit of a hamstring strain coming into camp, we thought it would be something that would progress,” Farrell, whose side also host Argentina, Fiji and Australia this month, said of Furlong.

Fixture
Internationals
Ireland
13 - 23
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“He was rehabbing, like a few other lads, but unfortunately it’s just not picked up in time so, rather than push too hard and then him be out for the series, we’ll take our time and hopefully he’s back sooner rather than later.

“He’s had a good week in terms of next steps but obviously there’s a process that he has to go through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Kelleher and Herring, Farrell replied: “Ronan and Rob have done everything since we came into camp so we’re really pleased with them.”

Farrell has made five changes to the team which began the series-levelling 25-24 win over world champions South Africa in July.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, wing Mack Hansen and full-back Hugo Keenan return after missing the summer tour, with centre Bundee Aki also restored, in addition to Bealham.

Ireland are set to take on the All Blacks for the first time since last year’s 28-24 World Cup quarter-final defeat in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts’ match day 23 contains 17 players who featured at Stade de France little more than 12 months ago.

Farrell insists his side, who bounced back from that agonising loss by retaining the Guinness Six Nations title and then securing the 1-1 draw against the Springboks, have moved on.

“I don’t see the relevance of the last game (against New Zealand) at all,” he said.

“We didn’t even get a chance to review our last game in South Africa because we were on our holidays, so our main thing was about our last game: what are the areas in which we can improve and that is the main thing that excites us about where our next steps are.

“We got asked straight after the World Cup about the hangover and that subject is in the past now, so we’ve moved on since the quarter-final, that’s for sure.”

Related

Crowley to start vs All Blacks as Ireland change 5 from Bok slaying XV

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has opted for Munster No 10 Jack Crowley to start on Friday against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium.

Read Now

Caelan Doris will lead Ireland after being named captain for the November fixtures, with Peter O’Mahony, who initially replaced the retired Johnny Sexton as skipper, on the bench following a hamstring injury.

“Peter would be the first one to go up to Caelan and not just congratulate him but help him out as well,” Farrell replied when asked about O’Mahony’s response to losing the captaincy.

“He (Doris) is certainly popular among the group because there’s no ego there whatsoever.

“He is unbelievably diligent in getting his own stuff right. He’s so professional. He’s come on leaps and bounds in the last four years in regards to that, he’s worked it out.

“He’s very comfortable in his own skin. He’s taken it all in his stride and that puts everyone else at ease. He’s thriving in the role now.”

Related

Tom Curry accepts harsh truths about England's loss to All Blacks

Steve Borthwick’s side are out to bounce back from their narrow defeat to New Zealand.

Read Now

Louis Rees-Zammit joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk to discuss his move to the NFL. Watch now on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: Marcus Smith was lucky to stay on for 60 minutes

2

Scott Robertson explains Ethan de Groot's Ireland omission

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

4

It's about time rugby kicked out one of its values

5

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

6

Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series

7

Premiership giants to battle Montpellier for Leinster's Ross Byrne

8

The Netherlands-born lock who is turning heads with All Blacks XV

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks

Rory Lawson recounts how his legendary grandfather's favourite sweets helped inspire Scotland to victory in his first Test as captain.

LONG READ

Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose

England must rally against inherent conservatism to unleash a backline of gifted athletes or risk mediocrity

LONG READ

Why the Boks are the kings of clutch...and Ireland aren’t far off

The ability of South Africa and Ireland to out-score teams in the final quarter shows why they ahead of the rest.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Phill 13 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 14 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 17 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 17 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 18 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 19 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 30 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 47 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 49 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 49 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane on what it meant to lead All Blacks’ haka against Ireland

I just looked through instagram he did no such thing.

22 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 50 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane on what it meant to lead All Blacks’ haka against Ireland

Cheer up bruv! It was Irelands first hit out. Not much of a measuring stick for where either teams at.

If they’d played back in July Ireland would have given the All Blacks a bit of a spanking.

Try dealing with the loss with a

bit of humour, you’ll be fine.

22 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose
Search