'An impressive scrummager': Wasps sign tighthead Pieter Scholtz

By Kim Ekin
(Photo by Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Wasps have announced the signing of Pieter Scholtz, who will join the club at the end of the season from Guinness PRO14 side Scarlets. The 27-year-old tighthead prop joined Scarlets in 2020 from South African side Southern Kings.

Scholtz has also appeared for the Golden Lions and Pumas in the Vodacom Cup and Currie Cup in his native South Africa. So far this season Scholtz has played eight games for the Welsh region.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “We are very happy to sign Pieter for next season. He is an impressive scrummager, who has performed to a high level in the PRO14 for Scarlets this season. We believe that he will be a strong addition to our group of props at the club. We are all looking forward to working with Pieter and seeing him play in a Wasps shirt.”

Scholtz added: “I’m very excited to start this new journey with the club and put on the Wasps jersey. I have been talking to the coaches and I am really looking forward to working with them and the other players next season.”

Scholtz is the latest prop signing at Wasps, following loosehead Robin Hislop into the club after he agreed to join next season from Doncaster. 

