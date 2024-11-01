All four team selections for Autumn Nations Series round one

It’s finally here, the first of five November weekends featuring Autumn Nations Series action in Europe. The schedule kicks off on Saturday in London with Steve Borthwick’s England hosting the All Blacks just 16 weeks after the New Zealanders closed out a 2-0 series victory with a 24-17 win in Auckland.

Away from the Joe Marler-ignited debate about the haka, Borthwick fuelled the hype by bringing forward by 48 hours his England team announcement.

It wasn’t until Thursday afternoon, a couple of hours after New Zealand were scheduled to name their XV, when the English head coach was set to confirm his choices. However, he instead did a Warren Gatland by suddenly going public with his selection a couple of days earlier than planned.

There are four changes from Auckland. In the backs, the fit-again George Furbank is restored to full-back in place of the excluded Freddie Steward and at scrum-half, Ben Spencer, a sub the last day, is given the No9 shirt in place of the injured Alex Mitchell.

In the pack, Ellis Genge, who missed the summer tour, took over at loosehead from the benched Fin Baxter, while Tom Curry, an Eden Park sub, came in from Sam Underhill at openside. On the bench, Borthwick went with a six/two forwards/backs split in contrast to the five/three tactic used in July.

Scott Robertson, meanwhile, has named an All Blacks team showing 11 changes from last Saturday’s 64-19 win over Japan in Tokyo. Mark Tele’a is the only player retained in the backline while in the pack, Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Sam Cane will continue from last week.

Scotland are also set to take the field versus Fiji in Edinburgh. The Scots were 31-19 winners over Uruguay in Montevideo on July 27 and their XV has nine changes. Kyle Rowe, Huw Jones and van der Merwe are the three retained backs while the three retentions in the pack are Ewan Ashman, Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge.

Fresh from their second-place finish at the Pacific Nations Cup in September, Fiji have named a starting XV exclusively drawn Fijian Drua, the Super Rugby outfit, as the match falls outside the player release November window. Here are the four teams named for the two Autumn Nations Series round one matches:

SATURDAY

England vs New Zealand (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, 3.10pm) – Live on TNT Sports and discovery+

England: 15. George Furbank; 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Tommy Freeman; 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Ellis Genge (vice-captain), 2. Jamie George (captain), 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje (vice-captain), 5. George Martin, 6. Chandler Cunningham-South, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl (vice-captain). Reps: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Fin Baxter, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Curry, 21. Alex Dombrandt, 22. Harry Randall, 23. George Ford (vice-captain).

New Zealand: 15. Will Jordan; 14. Mark Tele’a, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), 11. Caleb Clarke; 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Cortez Ratima; 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’I, 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Ardie Savea (vice-captain). Reps: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Cam Roigard, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Damian McKenzie.

Referee: Angus Garnder (Rugby Australia).

Scotland vs Fiji (Scottish Gas, Murrayfield, 5.40pm) – Live on TNT Sports and discovery+

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11. Duhan van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Grant Gilchrist, 5. Scott Cummings, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge (vice-captain), 8. Jack Dempsey. Reps: 16. Dylan Richardson, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. D’Arcy Rae, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Gregor Brown, 21. Jamie Dobie, 22. Tom Jordan, 23. Stafford McDowall.

Fiji: 15. Isaiah Ravula; 14. Vuate Karawalevu, 13. Apisalome Vota, 12. Inia Tabuavou, 11. Ponipate Loganimasi; 10. Caleb Muntz, 9. Frank Lomani; 1. Haereiti Hetet, 2. Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, 6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Elia Canakaivata. Reps: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Livai Natave, 18. Jone Koroiduadua, 19. Mesake Vocevoce, 20. Vilive Miramira, 21. Simi Kuruvoli, 22. Kemueli Valetini, 23. Waqa Nalaga.

Referee: Craig Evans (Welsh Rugby Union).