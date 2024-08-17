Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
22 - 7
FT
35 - 18
FT
31 - 17
FT
42 - 10
FT
12 - 30
FT
41 - 22
FT
20 - 25
FT
24 - 20
FT
26 - 19
FT
LIVE
35'
Today
09:00
The Rugby Championship

All Blacks bounce back to thrash Pumas at Eden Park

By Ned Lester
Damian McKenzie of the All Blacks. Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Rain fell in a steady stream over the All Blacks‘ hallowed turf of Eden Park as the hosts searched for their first win of The Rugby Championship against an energised Argentina, fresh off their second-ever win over the Kiwis on New Zealand soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a 30-year unbeaten run at the famous venue on the line, the result was all but secured by halftime for Scott Robertson’s men. A 32-point lead at halftime would remain after a quieter second period in Auckland for a full-time score of 42-10.

The weather played its role from the outset with an early knock-on from Argentina allowing Beauden Barrett to make a searching clearance into space in the Pumas backfield.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Play then remained mostly in the Argentinian 22 for the opening five minutes, until the All Blacks’ third lineout in the spell saw a well-executed wrap-around from Ethan Blackadder and Codie Taylor get the team on the front foot. A few phases later, Jordie Barrett dropped a kick over the defensive line from just 10 metres out and it was a race between Damian McKenzie and the dead ball line, which the All Black won, before converting his own try.

Los Pumas made their way into All Blacks territory after play resumed and after more scrappy handling from both sides, it was a no-arms tackle from Tyrel Lomax that handed the visitors their first shot at the posts from the friendly angle.

Another lineout drive from the All Blacks had them knocking on Argentina’s door just minutes later, and who else but Ardie Savea to provide the carry to see them over the line. McKenzie flirted with the shot clock’s expiration but added the extras with just moments to spare.

Down 11, Argentina looked to return the favour with some powerful work up front, but it was the Kiwis who came away with the penalty. The ensuing scrum was dominated by the men in black and a clean exit was accomplished.

ADVERTISEMENT

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
3.5
12
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
1
7
Entries

Two consecutive charge-downs in open play from Jordie Barrett sent Argentina’s exit flying backwards towards their own try line, and after an attempt to find the wide channel was run down by Codie Taylor, Tupou Vaa’i won his side a bizarre intercept when Gonzalo Bertranou assumed he was offside.

The hosts sent the ball wide themselves until Caleb Clarke found himself unmarked with a clear path to the try line. McKenzie again left it until the very last moment to convert the effort.

Shortly after, TJ Perenara found a gap down the blindside after another strong New Zealand scrum, threading the needle with an offload to Will Jordan who had the pace to find the line in the corner. The try and conversion made it 28-3 with half an hour played.

McKenzie continued to pull the strings as playmaker, taking a monster hit as he found Beauden Barrett running an immaculate line that carved straight through the defence and led to a try under the posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a final chance to respond before the half, the Pumas squared up for a lineout on the All Blacks’ 22 line, but more handling errors in the wet saw the half come to an end. Halftime score: 35-3.

Related

Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Four NPC teams will be boosted by the inclusion of All Blacks squad members this weekend in round two of New Zealand's provincial competition. 

Read Now

Within two minutes of the second period kicking off the All Blacks had added to their tally through Will Jordan. Powerful carries from captain Savea after another surging scrum earned the side momentum and the backline again had the nous to create a gap for one of their speedsters.

The rain had eased but a damp track meant some handling issues persisted for the visitors and contributed to their few attacking opportunities going awry.

10 minutes into the half Argentina finally managed to pull some phase play together, and after consecutive penalties from the hosts Ardie Savea was warned to tidy up his side’s discipline.

The Pumas battered away on the All Blacks line but ultimately could not get the ball onto the chalk, and they quickly found themselves back in their own 22.

Attack

143
Passes
132
110
Ball Carries
129
284m
Post Contact Metres
130m
9
Line Breaks
3

The rain returned an hour into the Test when points had become hard to come by. The hosts maintained the upper hand at set piece but execution was lacking.

As the game entered its final 10 minutes, the Pumas found some attacking momentum with physicality in tight carries. Consistently making it over the gain line, the visitors patiently chewed through the meters before Juan Cruz Mallia was put through a gap and scored his team’s first try of the game.

The visitors looked to continue their attacking momentum but struggled to get into the right areas of the field. That was until Asafo Aumua was yellow-carded for a hit on Mateo Carreras which saw the winger head to the bench with an ice pack on his ribs.

With the one-man advantage, Argentina again went to their tight carry game but another handling error ended the attack early. Some frantic play brought the game to a close. Final score: 42-10.

Recommended

‘There’s a lot to play for’: Lukhanyo Am desperate to seize ‘massive’ chance

INTERVIEW

Accuracy is the antidote to the Wallabies’ kicking kryptonite

OPINION

Showers expected as ‘smart’ Wallabies look to rain on Springboks’ parade

Big names make anticipated return in Black Ferns' WXV1 squad

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

3

Allan Alaalatoa opens up on what Joe Schmidt is like after a Wallabies loss

4

Fissler Confidential: Springbok poised to leave, Ford heading home

5

Louis Rees-Zammit has shrugged off his midweek training absence

6

Ex-England lock reacts to Springboks’ ‘inventive’ lineout vs Wallabies

7

Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

8

Ben Volavola set to become the fourth 2024/25 Leicester signing

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

Rugby's new troubleshooter says revitalising the win-less Falcons may be his biggest job yet.

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

FEATURE

Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'

The highly-rated Ospreys loosehead has left Wales after 12 years, with no regrets and relishing making an impression with Leicester Tigers

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BH 14 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

Very inconsistent ratings compared to the All Blacks. Most of the Boks were pretty bad in the first half. Those 6 and 7 ratings are very generous.

7 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 24 minutes ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

Nonsense Boet, Morne van den burg was not poor.

Go back and watch how quick his service was from the base of the rucks compared to the rest of the lumbering dinosaurs we currently have that call themselves scrumhalf's.

Also watch his work of defense then come back and let's talk...

15 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 34 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

Cry harder🤧

7 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 38 minutes ago
Wallabies blindsided by front row crisis in loss to Springboks

I call BS on the head injuries.

Definite tactic by Joe to depower the Springbok scrum.

If any of them are on the plane to Argentina, then it just proves that it was a tactic to deal with the Springbok's scrum power.

1 Go to comments
B
BM 45 minutes ago
Taranaki Bulls vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Lions two from two on way to title!

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Where would the Wobblies have been with contested scrums>

11 Go to comments
P
Pn 1 hour ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

You should google it, make sure to turn off your moderated content filter before doing so.

4 Go to comments
S
SO 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Thought Tuungafasi is playing more like Laulala did which is very poorly.He does not seem up to it anymore!

46 Go to comments
C
Cameron 3 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

they need to figure out how to get Tizzano and the injured Fraser McReight on the field together.


No! Not this again!

11 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

What concerns me with the ABs over the last 3-4 years is the inconsistency. Under both Foster and now Robertson, it seems a loss is necessary to provoke a good performance. Whilst Foster shouldered the blame during his term it seems the problem might be with the players.

As a friend who owned a bakery once said to his baker, "if it takes the same amount of time, effort and ingredients to make either a good or bad pie, why don't you make good pies all the time?".

4 Go to comments
H
HA 3 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

I dont know what a circle jerk means, but that aside your comment boils down to Robertson saw things to praise and you saw basically nothing to praise, I think I prefer Robertsons way of seeing things.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

An early try to Damian McKenzie, who Robertson said praised as having his best game so far at No 10, sparked a first half blitz that had 35 points up by half-time.

Savea scored next from a pick and go try before the All Blacks showed some dazzling skills with tries to outside backs Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett.

What a circle jerk, he was no better than normal, actually more ineffectual than against England, and Jordans was the only really good try, and even that was just stuck in the mud defending from a team who love hard grounds like SA.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

It's all four terry, the same 4 who produce at least 3 WC finalists every time

37 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

No he doesn't half is perfectly able to count to 5 himself once the ball is available.


There was no head contact, what are you talking about? He caused the head to wiplash and trigger the mouth gaurds concussion alarm, thats why he went to the bin. Same last weak when the player headbutted Blackadder. Luckily that game he didn't make contact with Blackadders head.

37 Go to comments
C
ColinK 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

Hope your right but that's miles away. Reading the comments in this thread a lot of people have not moved on from RWC. I am an ABs supporter we have moved on I mean s..t happens. SA won it, period you are the champs. Looking forward to taking on the mighty Boks in the republic, who look even better than last year. Should be a great couple of tests, so glad my team stepped up last night. Nothing beats an AB vs Bok series, looking forward to it! I would say we are underdogs for once. Never under estimate either of these teams though.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

Only because of the illegal jackle attempt, he had to clean out much lower than he should have. Unfair to penalise him for the result of blues actions.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

What a boring match, really unfortunate with the whether.


Still no change in the way the All Blacks are playing, this result laid bare and stark the massive problem Razor has in front of him, and being able to get away with the same simple direct style because of the weather has only made it harder.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Can only demote a maximum of one point for each facet!?


Were would SA have been without the maul weakness?

11 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Positive ratings. Midfield used be a strength. What happened with Frost?

11 Go to comments
G
GB 5 hours ago
How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

🤞 Dimes can make progress, if he can't no one can 👍

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Fissler Confidential: Springbok poised to leave, Ford heading home Fissler Confidential: Springbok poised to leave, Ford heading home
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.