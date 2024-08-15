Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

By Ned Lester
Samipeni Finau of the All Blacks. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Four NPC teams will be boosted by the inclusion of All Blacks squad members this weekend in round two of New Zealand’s provincial competition.

The five players, not selected for this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash with Argentina, will be running out at local grounds across the country as All Blacks coaches look to keep their players sharp with game time.

Hawke’s Bay will have the services of lock Isaia Walker-Leawere when they play Southland. The 27-year-old was called into the All Blacks this week as injury cover for captain Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu but was not required in the matchday 23.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Bay of Plenty will look to continue their strong start against North Harbour with the help of rising star prop Pasilio Tosi, the 140kg Hurricanes beast who earned his All Blacks debut against Fiji in July.

Wellington, fresh off a win over Auckland, will have two of their international rookies back in action as Ruben Love and Billy Proctor return to the capital to play Taranaki.

Waikato’s Samipeni Finau returns to the team after starting both Tests against England before being replaced in the starting unit by Ethan Blackadder. That game takes place in Pukekohe against Counties Manukau.

The flanker’s release may come as the biggest surprise to fans, given his big minutes in the opening Tests of the year.

The bruising blindside will no doubt have some clear messages from coaches as he looks to regain their trust and put forward his case for a return to the matchday side.

Scott Robertson explains the backline changes for the All Blacks

The All Blacks have made a number of changes to their backline for the second Test against Argentina, including changing up both starting wingers. 

Read Now

LIVE

{{item.title}}

4 Comments
N
Nickers 20 hours ago

I really hope Blackadder doesn't become to Robertson what Cane was to Fozzie.


Whether it is because he is not at 100% after a long injury lay off, or all of his injuries have caught up with him and his best years are behind him, he is clearly off the pace of the game. He is solid but I would put any of the Argentinian loose forwards in our 6 jumper over him at the moment. He is there on reputation and deeds in Super Rugby dating back 5+ years. He should be the one playing in the NPC trying rediscover some form and fitness.

C
Chiefs Mana 1 day ago

Outrageous how Finau has fallen out of favour considering who is starting 6 this weekend; guess a pass mark is 20 ineffective tackles in 80mins and being bullied at the breakdown.

S
SC 1 hr ago

Are you serious ?


Finau carried 10 times for 11 meters in the first test vs England- pathetic.


Finau carried 3 times for 4 meters in the second test vs England- even more pathetic.


In both tests combined, Finau made only 18 tackles with 4 misses- pathetic.


All stats from ESPN.

T
Tania 1 day ago

Playing favourites

Load More Comments

