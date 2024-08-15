Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Four NPC teams will be boosted by the inclusion of All Blacks squad members this weekend in round two of New Zealand’s provincial competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five players, not selected for this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash with Argentina, will be running out at local grounds across the country as All Blacks coaches look to keep their players sharp with game time.

Hawke’s Bay will have the services of lock Isaia Walker-Leawere when they play Southland. The 27-year-old was called into the All Blacks this week as injury cover for captain Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu but was not required in the matchday 23.

Bay of Plenty will look to continue their strong start against North Harbour with the help of rising star prop Pasilio Tosi, the 140kg Hurricanes beast who earned his All Blacks debut against Fiji in July.

Wellington, fresh off a win over Auckland, will have two of their international rookies back in action as Ruben Love and Billy Proctor return to the capital to play Taranaki.

Waikato’s Samipeni Finau returns to the team after starting both Tests against England before being replaced in the starting unit by Ethan Blackadder. That game takes place in Pukekohe against Counties Manukau.

The flanker’s release may come as the biggest surprise to fans, given his big minutes in the opening Tests of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bruising blindside will no doubt have some clear messages from coaches as he looks to regain their trust and put forward his case for a return to the matchday side.