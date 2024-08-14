Scott Robertson explains the backline changes for the All Blacks

The All Blacks have made a number of changes to their backline for the second Test against Argentina, including changing up both starting wingers.

Blues wing Caleb Clarke comes onto the left while Will Jordan starts on the familiar right wing after 30 minutes off the bench last week.

Last week’s starter Mark Tele’a drops to the bench in the No 23 jersey while Sevu Reece is expected to play NPC after being left out of the side.

Returning to the starting line-up is Rieko Ioane, lining up at centre again after Anton Lienert-Brown featured there last week.

Robertson suggested that it was the familiarity of the combination with Jordie Barrett that he is looking for.

“It’s his opportunity,” head coach Robertson said of Ioane, “Look, you’ve seen some great performances beside Jodie Barrett there, and there’s an opportunity to have another crack.”

Whilst Will Jordan has been suggested as a fullback option, he will play once again on the wing. The All Blacks head coach explained that with Beauden Barrett in such good form, Jordan’s skillset fits perfectly out wide.

“Oh, look, just we believe his skill sets perfect for for this combination,” Robertson said.

“Obviously, Beauden has played really good footy. They’ve worked together closely and got a good voice. They execute really well together. But just the experience we felt was best for this weekend.”

After scoring a hat-trick for the Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific final, Caleb Clarke finally gets his chance in the black jersey.

The power game that Clarke brings is a point of difference among the other wingers in the squad, and Robertson believes his game will compliment Jordan’s speed on the other side.

“He’s a power wing, Caleb can carry the ball and dent the line, and he’s good in the in the air. So we just think those two will compliment each other this weekend.”

After the side struggled to exit effectively in Wellington, the continued selection of TJ Perenara was a bit of a surprise to some in the media.

But Robertson explained that he’s looking for the 1-2 combination with Cortez Ratima to pay dividends.

“Yeah, good question. Look, you know, TJ can play this opportunity to go again this weekend and lead the team in the nine jersey. Got a good combination with Cortez going, so they’ll work well together again this weekend.”