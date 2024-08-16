Select Edition

International

‘There’s a lot to play for’: Lukhanyo Am desperate to seize ‘massive’ chance

By Finn Morton
Lukhanyo Am of South Africa reacts during the Rugby Championship test match between New Zealand and South Africa played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on July 15, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

About four days out from the Springboks’ second Test in Australia, recalled centre Lukhanyo Am sat down on a sofa at the team’s hotel to talk about what it means to be selected for this upcoming clash with the Wallabies.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus and the selectors made 10 changes to the starting side that dominated the Wallabies in a one-sided battle in Brisbane last weekend. Some have branded this new-look Springboks side as a ‘B team’ in the days leading up to the Test.

But the players themselves don’t seem too bothered about whatever names or labels others want to pin on this Springboks outfit. No. 8 Elrigh Louw laughed it off by saying the team is “excited to go out there and… show the people what a B team can do.”

Louw smiled as those words came out of his mouth. It’s a not-so-serous way to take the pressure off the group as the players look to seize their opportunities by showing the Springboks coaches what they can do in a new-look side.

Inside centre Lukhanyo Am is one Springbok who is desperate to make the most of this chance. Moments after Louw got up from that very same sofa in the hotel, Am sat down and quickly explained how “there’s a lot to play for” in this Test.

Am, who was part of two Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks squads, has overcome a horror run of injuries in a fight to return to the international arena. The centre has played one Test this year and that was a try-scoring start against Portugal last month.

But playing Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies is another ball game.

“It’s exciting times for me. Being back in the team, having a go at 12, I think there’s a lot to play for, for me individually and as a team,” Lukhanyo Am told RugbyPass.

“I’m really excited to be out there and get going.

“I think it’s a massive opportunity for me. Coming back from injury and (to) go out there and go… (find out) where I’m at in my game and if there’s still parts of my game that I still need to work on because it’s been a while since I’ve played week in, week out at Test level.

‘Show the people what a B team can do’: Elrigh Louw’s warning for Wallabies

Backrower Elrigh Louw is part of an exclusive club heading into the second round of The Rugby Championship.

Read Now

“I’ll go out there and do my thing. As much as it’s not individualistic, I still have a role to play in the team, in the squad. I’ll just go out there and just do my best.”

Am will start in the midfield alongside Jesse Kriel. Interestingly, the 30-year-old from Qonce will wear the Springboks’ No. 12 jersey for the first time in his distinguished international career – having played at outside centre in every other start in the coveted green jumper.

Damian de Allende has long been selected as the nation’s first-choice inside centre. When the Springboks looked to bring Rugby World Cup glory back to the Rainbow Nation in 2019 and 2023, the 32-year-old was picked in the starting midfield for both Finals.

But everyone wants to play. For professional athletes, all the training and sacrifices are worth it if the coach selects you to play on the weekend. While de Allende has had a stronghold over that jersey for a while, as has Kriel at No. 13, this is Am’s time to make some noise.

“It’s one of the things that makes this team very special,” Am explained when asked about the competition for places within the Springboks’ midfield.

“It’s getting to understand that we play for something bigger, not just yourself, and I think the type of competition we have is quite healthy. Whether you’re starting on the week(end) or you’re not in the match 23, it doesn’t really change much.

“We also back (the coaches) plan, also back the selection. When it’s your turn, you go out there and do your best, and when it’s someone else’s turn, you still have to be there and be the best opposition that they can be.

“I think that’s one thing that makes this team really go well. It’s just understanding and having that balance.”

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
1
Tries
5
1
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
114
Carries
139
4
Line Breaks
9
11
Turnovers Lost
15
6
Turnovers Won
4

Am has an opportunity now to help the Springboks maintain their strong start to The Rugby Championship. At the time of writing, the rugby world is about 26 hours away from seeing the Springboks’ so-called ‘B team’ take on a Wallabies outfit desperate to bounce back.

The Springboks put on an attacking masterclass last weekend as they ran away with a  33-7 win in Brisbane. South Africa hadn’t beaten Australia at Suncorp Stadium in more than a decade, but that hoodoo has well and truly been snapped.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt has called on players including Angus Bell, Nic White and Marika Koroibete for the ‘rematch’ of sorts with the reigning world champions. They’ll all be eager to make amends for the disappointing defeat one week ago.

“I definitely think Australia will be a different side this week.

“In our history, we’ve struggled in going back-to-back so I think for them, they’ll definitely try challenging us more and try turning their season around.”

In this episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series.

7 Comments
B
Bull Shark 12 hours ago

“One thing for certain is that everyone in this team is desperate for this chance and they want to cement their places in the squad with an eye on the New Zealand Tests.” Moerat.


Desperate boks vs desperate wallabies.

B
Bull Shark 14 hours ago

Lukhanyo’s cool as a cucumber demeanor is my favourite part about his game. Never looks nervy.


Having him getting more ball at 12 could be something special. I really hope he has one of those crazy games - the like of which had him being referred to as the best 13 in the world. Until that knee injury.


Class is permanent.

L
Lou Cifer 11 hours ago

Imagine being called a B-team and you were comfortably the best 13 in the world when you got injured. People were talking about disrespect to Australia...what about Am😬

N
NE 14 hours ago

With two multiple SA Man of the Match award winners (Williams and Pearce) in their starting line up SA should take this by at least 15.

J
JK 17 hours ago

SA can do what it wants when it wants. Rassie is a long-term builder and everyone knows the plan (whatever it is) focuses on the next RWC in 2027. I see this game as the deep-end of the pool for the kippies starting. Within the championship, Aus is the weakest team so this makes sense. Figure out who to keep in the RSA bok pool and who not to develop.


Plus watching Ox, Bongi and Frans pummel the Aussie front row is getting boring. Hoping for an exciting game where both sides get better and injuries don't feature.


Ppl forget how good and creative Am is...this is a showcase opportunity and RSA needs to develop / diversify ppl who can marshall the backs attack

B
Bull Shark 14 hours ago

SA is playing the number 9 team in the world. They should be lucky they’re not getting the SA A team.

N
NE 14 hours ago

Perhaps you should watch the game and learn something about the game before posting such infantile drivel. Just a thought. Cheers for the laughs.

T
Turlough 19 hours ago

SA are putting a weakened team out to build depth because they think they can beat the Aussies with a weakened team. End of story. Another article claimed that not changing the team against Ireland cost them the second match and thus all the changes will strenghten SA. Its a lie.


There is only one correct reply from Australia and that is unrelenting accuracy and fearsome aggression. But not quite in the way that SA expect. Unrelenting accuracy, unrelenting aggression. SA are taking the piss.

N
NE 14 hours ago

SA are again starting with 17 on the park. Australia are hardly at the top of their game right now. Have SA to win by 16 but would love to see Australia rise to the occasion and give it a full go. They can't be a SA team with Williams and Pearce starring for SA but here's hoping for a good game.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
SteveD 22 minutes ago
Andre Esterhuizen's Sharks return delayed despite completing his ban

"Having completed the tackle school intervention"


Well, I sincerely hope for his, the Sharks and the Boks' sake he's learnt his lesson at the school and managed to shake off the Harlequins/pom/rugby league crap tackling method that he unfortunately seems to have picked up in England and will be able to take his place in the incredibly low and hard tackling approach that Rassie and company have instilled so amazingly successfully over the last six years.

0 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 43 minutes ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Deadly serious - one player played against (and held his own) a very good English side and one player played against Fiji then Argentina yet still missed more tackles, gave away more penalties along with losing the breakdown battle.


I’m not a Blackadder hater but he’s not our future 6….hea a 7 at this level and prob our 4th best in that position. Blindside takes time in the saddle and that’s what they should be giving Finau.

5 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Samipeni Finau one of five All Blacks released for NPC duties

Are you serious ?


Finau carried 10 times for 11 meters in the first test vs England- pathetic.


Finau carried 3 times for 4 meters in the second test vs England- even more pathetic.


In both tests combined, Finau made only 18 tackles with 4 misses- pathetic.


All stats from ESPN.

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Does 'Giteau's Law' need revisiting to revive weakened Wallabies?

Yes NB, you even replied to an above post about 22' with your 21' blinkers on!


We'll see whos right tonight aye! Can't wait for the predictable comeback game the Wallabies haven't been abl.... or wait, what were those above series results again?? 😋

255 Go to comments
E
EatBreath7s 4 hours ago
World Rugby confirms details for 5 iconic SVNS Series 2024/25 destinations

Completely agree with you, after Madrids contract runs out I would love world rugby to put out a contract to run the grand finals again so France can bid for it. Also would love a tournament in Argentina, they fully deserve 1 after the past couple of years with what they have achieved

2 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

It's probably all of the above, NH. Change is hard, getting everyone on board to make the changes - that might go against decades of history and tradition - is even harder..

48 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
Accuracy is the antidote to the Wallabies’ kicking kryptonite

The attempts at catching sa kicks were simply rubbish in those examples. I think Aus had the plan to contest at the ruck rather than the air on their own kicks, but still need to catch the sa kicks. Their counter attack slaughtered us. This piece also proved to me that although far from his best game, Noah was not the cause of many of the shortfalls that occurred although seems to be the one copping the blame. In that shanked up and under of his, would noah have been calling for the quick lineout or would Tom wright have made the call to throw it in?

1 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
'The greatest speedbump for The Rugby Championship is its marketing'

I dont think us Aussie fans and media are much better tbh. Even though we are ranked 9th there is still a certain level of expectation to win and the need for change because of the loss. But if Italy, who are ranked 8th, lost by this much on the weekend to sa I don't think anyone would bat an eyelid... But yes, I do get a certain level of joy out of the kiwi commentators thinking the sun won't rise the next day when the abs lose a single, solitary match.


Do you think the lack of structural change we are seeing in Aus, NZ, super etc is because of an obliviousness to the decline? stubbornness and belief that it's the right path? an arrogance that the decline isnt happening??? Or is change just too hard to actually enact because of policy, money etc and lack of alternatives...

48 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

You obviously don't watch enough South African's play rugby. They are first equal in World Cups among the tier 1 nations. First equal out of any national team (along with France), and are leaders in red cards in Super Rugby and TRC.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Every country has been having its players red carded in the last 12 months so nobody knows how to tackle properly don't you think there might be another problem?

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Yes, the whole substitution policy needs a slimlining change.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Everything you need to know about The Rugby Championship law variations

Maybe were you are, here it would only be 5%.


I'd say the feedback (that they value) is from the smart mouthguard data. I'm not sure what you think is fast, but League is very slow. The only action in league comes after the fourth or 5th tackle every minute.


I do agree they don't want to go the converse direction of the one-body-type that things have been. Have fit medium dudes like league does is no better than having the overweight behemoths that rugby was developing. Needs to be in the middle somewhere.


That said, none of these law changes are anything to do with speeding the game up. The put a clock on kickers wasting time, sure, and found that they were given more time than needed, and that it might as well be used in every break in the game. The scrums and lineouts will only be as fast as they were before, there just won't be the odd anomaly now were a team takes over a minute to pickup their balls and do something.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Yeah, strange. I never bothered to read the article (https://www.rugbypass.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rugby-championship-law-variations/) but the mark is the only trial that didn't make it through from the World Cup (of those that have been chosen to be used in TRC, the only fully changed laws so far are the free kick and a weird offside if a team counter attacks change).


Shame, I thought the marking the ball from kickoff change was a good one. Stops the sort of cynical play we saw from Argentina last week.

247 Go to comments
M
Mid 6 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

So who are you, turdflow or terrible24? Make up your mind. Unless, of course, you're a schizo (which is seeming more likely with every new post you make).


But on to the "substance" of your whining: The poster said nothing about moulding (I see you downgraded it from the ridiculous "created", but shifting the goalposts has always been your tactic) Kolbe. Any reasonable person would know that Rassie FOUND a player in Kolbe who fits the profile.


Now the question is whether YOU are stupid or dishonest and to that I have the answer: You're stupid.

12 Go to comments
D
DM 7 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains the backline changes for the All Blacks

Agreed, still think BB is more of an impact player off the bench even to replace dmac. Would still like to see Finau have another opportunity and would have thought rattima would have got the start, bring TJ off the bench, make more of an impact when the opposition tires.

10 Go to comments
J
Jutsy 7 hours ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Very similar to the issues with wallabies exit strategies last week. I did think gordon was under a lot more pressure to kick quickly than 9s usually are.

Both teams need a few more on field leaders to determine in game that they need to shift to a plan b.

247 Go to comments
T
Terry24 7 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

Read the preceding sentence to inform the sentence that follows. Created as in created ("The genarillismo all rounder"). The poster said that Erasmus moulded Kolbe as a rugby player to make sure a Saffer could do what Dupont does only better. Are you really this stupid or dishonestly pretending you don't understand?


The first comparison of this kind (between Kolbe abd Dupont as multitaskers) was the article the poster was commenting on. How could Rassie do what the poster said he did?


All cleared up for you? Run along

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

"created"?! You're the insane one! Your entire response is inappropriate, irrational and indicative of some serious divergence. You should seek help, but I doubt your ability to recognise good advice, much less accept it.

12 Go to comments
M
Mid 8 hours ago
The 'wisdom' that has earned Australian referee Angus Gardner praise

If Matt Williams ever praised me, I'd be gravely concerned.


But I'm not really surprised that he raised his voice to applaud the absence of scrums for sixty minutes. Given Matty's record as a "coach" and his subsequent "contributions" as a "pundit", I think his idea of the perfect rugby game is two minions slapping at each other...

1 Go to comments
G
Gmac 10 hours ago
Former All Blacks coach labels Auckland selections 'perplexing'

TJ has always lacked quality of service, is tentative at best with his decision making, cannot clear/kick effectively from base of ruck, and only appears to have gotten worse with age. Perhaps understand the security of going with his experience for the first few tests of Razors reign but he had to be dropped after last week's performance (and for good in my opinion). These days in particular, you can't be a world class side with a 2nd rate halfback, and the AB's are sorely missing Aaron Smith in that position or Cam Roigard who showed real promise as the heir apparent (and someone who has a similar skillset to the immense Dupont). Honestly I don't see how Ratima could go any worse, even if he isn't the future No. 1 guy when Roigard comes back there's no future in sticking with TJ anyway given he's off next year, so the decision making really just doesn't stand up, Razor clearly has a hard on for the bloke which I cannot fathom...

5 Go to comments
