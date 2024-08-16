‘There’s a lot to play for’: Lukhanyo Am desperate to seize ‘massive’ chance

About four days out from the Springboks’ second Test in Australia, recalled centre Lukhanyo Am sat down on a sofa at the team’s hotel to talk about what it means to be selected for this upcoming clash with the Wallabies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Rassie Erasmus and the selectors made 10 changes to the starting side that dominated the Wallabies in a one-sided battle in Brisbane last weekend. Some have branded this new-look Springboks side as a ‘B team’ in the days leading up to the Test.

But the players themselves don’t seem too bothered about whatever names or labels others want to pin on this Springboks outfit. No. 8 Elrigh Louw laughed it off by saying the team is “excited to go out there and… show the people what a B team can do.”

Louw smiled as those words came out of his mouth. It’s a not-so-serous way to take the pressure off the group as the players look to seize their opportunities by showing the Springboks coaches what they can do in a new-look side.

Inside centre Lukhanyo Am is one Springbok who is desperate to make the most of this chance. Moments after Louw got up from that very same sofa in the hotel, Am sat down and quickly explained how “there’s a lot to play for” in this Test.

Am, who was part of two Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks squads, has overcome a horror run of injuries in a fight to return to the international arena. The centre has played one Test this year and that was a try-scoring start against Portugal last month.

But playing Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies is another ball game.

“It’s exciting times for me. Being back in the team, having a go at 12, I think there’s a lot to play for, for me individually and as a team,” Lukhanyo Am told RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really excited to be out there and get going.

“I think it’s a massive opportunity for me. Coming back from injury and (to) go out there and go… (find out) where I’m at in my game and if there’s still parts of my game that I still need to work on because it’s been a while since I’ve played week in, week out at Test level.



“I’ll go out there and do my thing. As much as it’s not individualistic, I still have a role to play in the team, in the squad. I’ll just go out there and just do my best.”

Am will start in the midfield alongside Jesse Kriel. Interestingly, the 30-year-old from Qonce will wear the Springboks’ No. 12 jersey for the first time in his distinguished international career – having played at outside centre in every other start in the coveted green jumper.

Damian de Allende has long been selected as the nation’s first-choice inside centre. When the Springboks looked to bring Rugby World Cup glory back to the Rainbow Nation in 2019 and 2023, the 32-year-old was picked in the starting midfield for both Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

But everyone wants to play. For professional athletes, all the training and sacrifices are worth it if the coach selects you to play on the weekend. While de Allende has had a stronghold over that jersey for a while, as has Kriel at No. 13, this is Am’s time to make some noise.

“It’s one of the things that makes this team very special,” Am explained when asked about the competition for places within the Springboks’ midfield.

“It’s getting to understand that we play for something bigger, not just yourself, and I think the type of competition we have is quite healthy. Whether you’re starting on the week(end) or you’re not in the match 23, it doesn’t really change much.

“We also back (the coaches) plan, also back the selection. When it’s your turn, you go out there and do your best, and when it’s someone else’s turn, you still have to be there and be the best opposition that they can be.

“I think that’s one thing that makes this team really go well. It’s just understanding and having that balance.”



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 1 Tries 5 1 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 114 Carries 139 4 Line Breaks 9 11 Turnovers Lost 15 6 Turnovers Won 4

Am has an opportunity now to help the Springboks maintain their strong start to The Rugby Championship. At the time of writing, the rugby world is about 26 hours away from seeing the Springboks’ so-called ‘B team’ take on a Wallabies outfit desperate to bounce back.

The Springboks put on an attacking masterclass last weekend as they ran away with a 33-7 win in Brisbane. South Africa hadn’t beaten Australia at Suncorp Stadium in more than a decade, but that hoodoo has well and truly been snapped.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt has called on players including Angus Bell, Nic White and Marika Koroibete for the ‘rematch’ of sorts with the reigning world champions. They’ll all be eager to make amends for the disappointing defeat one week ago.

“I definitely think Australia will be a different side this week.

“In our history, we’ve struggled in going back-to-back so I think for them, they’ll definitely try challenging us more and try turning their season around.”